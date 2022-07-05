ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sauce Gardner’s pursuit of Jets perfection up against rookie cornerback curve

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

It’s a good thing for Sauce Gardner that Buck Showalter is managing from the Mets’ dugout instead of coaching on the Jets’ sideline.

In making his case for why “the biggest jump in professional sports” is going from hitting in the minor leagues to facing MLB pitchers, Showalter recently said that college football stars become NFL “All-Pros the first year.” So, you can imagine how high Showalter’s expectations would be for the rookie Gardner, who was drafted No. 4 overall by the Jets after not allowing a touchdown catch in three seasons at Cincinnati.

What are the more realistic expectations for Gardner? Well, Jets coach Robert Saleh didn’t exactly set a low bar, either.

“The kid can do it all,” Saleh said during spring workouts. “We won’t put him in a position where we know he won’t succeed. That’s a promise. But there’s not much of that in his game.”

Perhaps the best indicator of what lies ahead for Gardner is the recent history of highly drafted cornerbacks.

Some football coaches think the transition from one level to the next gets easier the further away from center that a player lines up, meaning receivers and cornerbacks should make the quickest adjustments. That theory certainly has been proven true on offense in recent years — just ask Justin Jefferson, Jaylen Waddle and Ja’Marr Chase, who set the bar for fellow Jets rookie Garrett Wilson — but not necessarily on defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39NJU5_0gUmIPOE00
Sauce Gardner doesn’t lack confidence — something he’ll need as a rookie cornerback in the NFL.
Bill Kostroun

The Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr. (pick No. 3) and Gardner became the 20th and 21st cornerbacks drafted with top-10 picks since 2000. Of the first 19 rookies, only Patrick Peterson (2011) and Denzel Ward (2018) were Pro Bowl selections. Peterson also is one of just 22 rookies at any position in 22 seasons to be named First-Team All-Pro, but his selection — like seven others in the group — came as a special teams returner.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJpOK_0gUmIPOE00
Garrett Wilson ‘very confident’ he’ll make immediate impact on Jets

In fact, cornerback is among the most difficult positions for a rookie to immediately join the ranks of the elite. For the same reason that Darrelle Revis (pick No. 14 in 2007) was able to build an island, rookies can lose confidence under the pressure of playing man-to-man coverage on the outside.

Gardner enters the NFL with no shortage of confidence .

“If you keep making mistakes, it’s like you are making the decision to make a mistake,” Gardner said. “I want to be perfect, even if there’s no such thing.”

The breakdown of Defensive Rookie of the Year winners since 2000 reveals nine inside linebackers, eight edge rushers, three defensive tackles and just two cornerbacks (non-top-10 first-rounders Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Peters).

Pro Football Reference assigns a numerical Approximate Value (the scale runs from -6 to 26) to every individual season since 1950. Removing Peterson’s score of 22 — inflated by his punt returns, though his 13 passes defended and two interceptions can’t be overlooked — the average rookie season for the other 18 equates to a low-impact 4.9.

The next-best Approximate Value seasons belong to the Cowboys’ Terence Newman (20 passes defended and four interceptions in 2003), Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey (14 and two in 2016), Browns’ Ward (11 and three in 2018), Texans’ Dunta Robinson (19 and six in 2004) and Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II (14 and four in 2021).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fah9O_0gUmIPOE00
Jalen Ramsey starred as a rookie with the Jaguars, and the stats back it up.
Reuters

“He’s got some Ramsey to his game,” one NFL scout told The Post of Gardner.

Like most other positions, cornerback is not immune to top-10 flops, however.

The Jets’ own Dee Milliner and the Browns’ Justin Gilbert were out of the league in less than four seasons. Three of the lowest-scoring Approximate Value seasons happened within the last two years, by the Jaguars’ C.J. Henderson, the Lions’ Jeff Okudah and the Panthers’ Jaycee Horn. Milliner, Gilbert, Robinson and soon-to-be third-year players Okudah and Henderson trended in the wrong direction after rookie seasons, based on the metric.

Just don’t tell that to Showalter. Or to Saleh. Or to the self-confident Gardner. Even the mixed bag of historical results won’t satisfy their expectations .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Steelers Quarterback Competition

It’s going to be a crowded QB room for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger, recently retired, opening the doors for a new starting quarterback after 18 seasons. There are four quarterbacks on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster for the 22/23 NFL season. Training camps haven’t officially started. Can a quarterback competition settle the line up?
NFL
AllSteelers

Former Steelers LB James Farrior Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers secured their next franchise quarterback with the addition of Kenny Pickett. Even some Steelers alumni aren't very high on the former Pitt star. While scrolling through Twitter, former Steelers linebacker James Farrior saw a tweet from The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, discussing Pickett's third team...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the quarterbacks chosen in the 2018 NFL draft

Who earned what grade? (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) The Buffalo Bills are the big winners of the 2018 NFL draft. They grabbed Josh Allen from Wyoming with the seventh pick and have landed a great one. The other three teams that went for QBs in the first 10 picks have not been so fortunate. Time to grade Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and the rest of the QBs taken in 2018.Cincinnati Bengals: Logan Woodside USAT Logan Woodside went to the Bengals in the seventh round and had no impact in Cincinnati. He has played in 11 games over two seasons...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Dee Milliner
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Buck Showalter
ClutchPoints

Sauce Gardner, entire Jets 2022 NFL Draft class expectations

The New York Jets have received high marks for their work at the 2022 NFL Draft. They landed three first-round picks, two in the top 10 of the draft, and a second rounder who was projected by many to be a first-round selection. The Jets filled holes at corner (Sauce Gardner) and edge rusher (Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons), and added a pair of playmakers on offense (Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Mets#Chase
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones headline best remaining NFL free agents: Ideal landing spots for each player

Despite being in the doldrums of the NFL offseason, with the initial waves of free agency already washed to shore, there's still plenty of big-name talent lurking on the open market. Most of these players remain household names, albeit with their prime days behind them. Still, they have enough in the tank to be valuable additions at this stage of the offseason in the weeks leading up to camp. They could even be that missing piece to get some contenders over the hump and into the Super Bowl conversation.
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jordan Poyer, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Vic Carucci notes the Bills and S Jordan Poyer are likely motivated to get a deal done before training camp or the preseason. Carucci adds it is hard to see a rookie making a more significant impact this season than first-round CB Kaiir Elam, and thinks he can earn the No. 2 cornerback spot if he shows he can be consistent during the preseason.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy