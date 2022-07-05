ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Central Oregonians celebrate the Fourth of July in wide variety of ways

By KTVZ News Team
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Redmond's big parade and festival to a similar gathering in Sunriver and Bend's Freedom Ride, the traditional variety of fun Fourth of...

ktvz.com

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Here is the Day 1 clue for the Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt 2022

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative released the first clues Wednesday for the 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt. Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Wild Ride's Wild Ride

When Redmond's Wild Ride Brewing was an unnamed project in the planning stage—it opened in 2014—one of the five original co-owners remarked that the process itself was "a wild ride" and the concept stuck. Eight years and one global pandemic later, the ride now flows into Prineville. In addition to the original 20-barrel system, the beer makers now operate a five-barrel pilot system and taproom in what looks mighty similar to its original location—down to the glass garage doors, towering grain silo and bank of four food trucks. If it ain't broke....
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Oregonian

7 peaceful properties to rent for an Oregon high desert getaway: Bungalows, country cabins, and more

Portland summer is a sight to behold, offering blooming roses and warm river days. However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to get out of town, consider trading the city for Oregon’s spacious high deserts. From the Painted Hills to the rural landscapes of Joseph, take a look at some of the best Oregon desert stays to visit this summer, all from Vrbo, which has more options if one of these doesn’t work for your travel plans.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Does your tap water taste different this summer? This may be why.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

High Life Adventures gives bird’s-eye view of Oregon’s greenery

WARRENTON, Ore (KPTV) – Zipping through the trees is one way to take in the natural beauty of Oregon, and High Life Adventures offers just that!. This family owned and operated business offers eight ziplines, axe throwing, and even a challenge course. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by High Life Adventures to find out how to get prepared for your trip and how they’ve expanded over the last few years.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon’s 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt begins Wednesday

Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Five daily clues as to their locations will be revealed starting Wednesday. During the Hidden Bottle Hunt 2022, the bottles will be hidden in parks and trails throughout...
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

The Well's Run Dry

It was early June when Mari V. went to do a load of laundry one morning and found the machine had no water. Then, she turned on the faucet — again, no water. Mari, who owns and lives at a horse farm near Tumalo, typically relies on a 545-feet-deep well to give her horses water and meet household needs. That is, until last month.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

After a phenomenal 4th of July, Oregon may see showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An area of low pressure that is embedded in a trough will hang around the Pacific Northwest the next few days. This will lead to clouds, isolated showers, and below average temperatures for the Willamette Valley and Oregon coast. Expect a few showers, likely south...
PORTLAND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

ZX Ranch in Eastern Oregon is one of nation's largest ranches

Started in 1880s, ranch grew to 1.3 million acres, now runs a herd of about 20,000. The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large irrigation system. This allowed the company to develop large scale hay production. The ZX brand was registered to the Chewaucan Land and Livestock Company in 1918. It is not certain how the brand was developed, but some of the earlier ranches had brands with similar letters such as the XYZ and YZ, and they may have decided to use ZX.
PAISLEY, OR
KTVZ

Balloons Over Bend returns for another colorful, high-flying weekend later this month

BEND, ORE., July 5 – Lay It Out Events is pleased to announce the return of an annual favorite – The RE/MAX Key Properties Balloons Over Bend, July 22-24. Where else will you find breathtaking views of hot air balloons drifting across the skyline of the Cascade Mountains? It’s all about early morning launches, night glows and making memories to last a lifetime.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Deadly Weekend For Oregon Mountains

BEND, OR-- Mountain rescue teams were busy over the weekend. Clackamas County Search and Rescue responded to Mt. Hood Saturday. Witnesses reported a Happy Valley man lost his ice ax and fell 600 - 700 feet. A National Guard helicopter flew him to a Portland hospital with serious injuries. On...
BEND, OR
klcc.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Counties with the most veterans in Oregon

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

New state fire risks map leaves property owners with insurance concerns; some cities challenge data

Juliet Grable and her husband bought their house near Ashland in 2014. The property is surrounded by trees, and the two were familiar with southern Oregon’s dry summers, so they were aware that they’d be subject to wildfire risks. “Anyone who’s lived here for any amount of time and is paying attention knows,” she said. […] The post New state fire risks map leaves property owners with insurance concerns; some cities challenge data appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
ASHLAND, OR

