Lake County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 01:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Porter SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 432...

alerts.weather.gov

WGN TV

Strong T-Storms portions of Will Co IL and Lake Co IN until 2:15AM…

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will and Lake Counties through 215 AM CDT... At 111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over South Holland, or over Harvey, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Frankfort, Cedar Lake, Steger, Lowell, Peotone, Griffith and Dyer. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 326 and 338. Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 21. Indiana I-94 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 241 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Governors State University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, South Shore Rail Cats Baseball, and Will County Fairgrounds.
WILL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois Southern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois South central Cook County in northeastern Illinois * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aurora, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Palos Hills, Yorkville, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Lisle, Darien and Crest Hill. Including the following interstates I-55 between mile markers 255 and 273. I-80 between mile markers 131 and 140. I-88 between mile markers 118 and 125. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 16. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, University of St. Francis, Aurora University, Benedictine University, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Lewis University, and North Central College. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bureau; Carroll; Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Henry; Jo Daviess; Kane; Kendall; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Ogle; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Whiteside; Will; Winnebago SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BUREAU CARROLL COOK DE KALB DUPAGE HENRY JO DAVIESS KANE KENDALL LAKE LEE MCHENRY OGLE PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND STEPHENSON WHITESIDE WILL WINNEBAGO
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Several Counties WSW Chicago until 6:30PM

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake Co 1AM

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE...NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1226 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomingdale, or over Glendale Heights, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Addison and Glendale Heights. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Elgin Community College, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 56 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. __________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ford County in east central Illinois Southwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chatsworth, moving southeast at 25 mph. This storm has a history of producing wind damage! HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Paxton, Gilman, Onarga, Cissna Park, Buckley, Melvin, Loda, Roberts, Thawville, Clarence and Claytonville. Including the following interstate I-57 between mile markers 258 and 282. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FORD COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Additional Marine Warning until 2:15AM…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 1251 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Midway Airport, or near 31st Street Harbor, moving east at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Indiana Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Michigan City, Burns Harbor, Marina Shores at Dune Harbor and Hammond Marina.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Heavy rains/strong storms in addition to oppressive heat possible here next 24 hours

Strong storms and potentially heavy rains are likely to occur across the Chicago area beginning this afternoon and running through tonight. Heat Indices should top out in the 100 – 110-degree range almost area-wide with temperatures expected to warm into the 90s and dew points in the very humid mid to upper 70s. This combined with a cold front sagging south out of Wisconsin makes for very unstable explosive atmospheric conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Husband and wife rescued from Lake Michigan

A husband and wife from Chicago were hospitalized after being rescued from Lake Michigan in Michigan City Sunday. Indiana Conservation Officers say emergency crews were called to Washington Park Beach, after two swimmers went below the surface in deep water. Responders say they pulled Jose Lopez, 21, from the lake....
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WNDU

Firefighters pull 2 from water at Washington Park Beach

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, rescue crews were called to Washington Park Beach for multiple drownings. According to the Michigan City Fire Department’s Facebook page, two victims were pulled from the water. Their conditions are not known at this time.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WLFI.com

Police are investigating body found in Benton County home

AMBIA, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police are investigating a death in Ambia. According to ISP, on July 3, officers conducted a welfare check at a residence on East Oak Street. Upon further investigation, deputies found a deceased person in the residence. 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, another resident of the...
AMBIA, IN
letsbeardown.com

CHICAGO ZOO WENT ON LOCKDOWN DUE TO A DANGEROUS THREAT LAST NIGHT...

Brookfield Zoo was placed under lockdown and visitors were told to shelter in place Tuesday evening after the facility received a threat. Police said at about 5:15 p.m. their west central dispatch received a call from a crisis intervention line to inform them a woman had called and threatened to do harm both to guests at the zoo and to herself.
BROOKFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Trooper attacked by mob in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was attacked by a “mob of about 100 people” who had blocked an I-90 exit ramp and were “engaging in reckless driving stunts” on the Fourth of July. According to ISP, the trooper was driving south on I-90 when he noticed congestion on the exit to Division […]
CHICAGO, IL

