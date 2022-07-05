ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rock by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Kalb, Ogle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: De Kalb; Ogle The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 407 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis Junction, or just south of the Rockford Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph. A trained spotter earlier reported wind damage near Seward. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include DeKalb, Sycamore, Rochelle, Genoa, Cortland, Kirkland, Hillcrest, Maple Park, Kingston, Malta, Creston, Lindenwood, Monroe Center, Fairdale and Kings. Including the following interstates I-39 between mile markers 98 and 112. I-88 between mile markers 79 and 101. This includes... Northern Illinois University. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Winnebago The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Winnebago County in north central Illinois Northern Boone County in north central Illinois * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 249 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lena to 7 miles southeast of Monroe to near Evansville, moving southeast at 35 mph. These storms have a history of producing wind damage in Lafayette county. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Timberlane, Seward, Caledonia, Shirland, Lake Summerset and Harrison. Including the following interstate I-90 between mile markers 1 and 17. This includes... Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, Rockford Speedway, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy