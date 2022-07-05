ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

CBS 58

Flooding rains Tuesday with more rain chances on the way

Tuesday saw flooding in southeast Wisconsin with flash flood warnings issued for parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties, especially south of I-94. The Greenfield and Greendale areas were hit hardest especially along 27th Street. Greenfield topped our rain reports list with 3" of rain with most of that falling in less than an hour. Many other Waukesha and Milwaukee hometowns got between 1-3" of rainfall.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Heat advisory for parts of SE Wisconsin, noon-8 p.m. Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to be in effect for several counties in southeast Wisconsin from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for updates. The counties impacted include Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Jefferson, and Walworth. Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Alligator Found in Northeast Wisconsin Lake

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An animal rescue team is working to find the owners of an exotic animal found in a lake on the border of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties on Friday. An American alligator was netted in Long Lake in Osceola. “Some kids were...
FOND DU LAC, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Winnebago The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Winnebago County in north central Illinois Northern Boone County in north central Illinois * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 249 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lena to 7 miles southeast of Monroe to near Evansville, moving southeast at 35 mph. These storms have a history of producing wind damage in Lafayette county. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Timberlane, Seward, Caledonia, Shirland, Lake Summerset and Harrison. Including the following interstate I-90 between mile markers 1 and 17. This includes... Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, Rockford Speedway, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County crash; 1 dead, 1 hurt in wreck on EB I-94 near WIS 83

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 near WIS 83 led to one person dying and one serious injury on Tuesday morning, July 5. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the three-vehicle chain reaction crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say slowing traffic, and the striking vehicle traveling at freeway speeds when it struck the back of the line slowing for the construction, appears to be the cause.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
racinecountyeye.com

Bomb scare in Waterford end in charges for Racine man

RACINE COUNTY – A bomb scare in Waterford on Tuesday caused the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to close down several businesses in the area around Community State Bank after a bank employee said a known customer said he had a bomb in his briefcase. When deputies arrived on...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

1 dead, 10 hurt in Walworth Co. crash

TOWN OF LINN, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died and eight others were sent to the hospital Monday after a three-vehicle crash in Walworth County, according to police. Between the three vehicles, emergency crews treated 11 patients who were involved in the wreck, which happened in the town of Linn, the police department reported. Eight of them were taken via ambulance to nearby medical facilities, where one crash victim later died.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County fatal crash, 11 patients

TOWN OF LINN, Wis. - One person died at the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon, July 4 in the Town of Linn in Walworth County. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area near State Highway 120 and County Highway B. Three vehicles were involved. Officials said first...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kevin Nicholson said he's suspending his campaign for Wisconsin governor. Nicholson, a Marine veteran and Waukesha County business owner, announced the news in a statement Tuesday afternoon, July 5. Nicholson said, in part, "It has become clear to me and my team the only path...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Milwaukee fireworks postponed indefinitely; other communities reschedule

MILWAUKEE — After many communities, including Milwaukee, postponed fireworks on July 4th due to storms, some are postponing indefinitely or finding other dates. Milwaukee fireworks in city parks: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. M.L. King Jr. Park, Lake Park, Lincoln Park, Mitchell Park, Noyes Park, Washington Park, Wilson Park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash involving truck, cars slows traffic on Milwaukee's high rise bridge

MILWAUKEE - A wreck involving a truck and two cars slowed traffic on Milwaukee's high rise bridge on Wednesday afternoon, July 6. Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) say the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. The truck ended up straddling the median. One lane of the high rise bridge was closed in each direction while authorities cleared the wreck.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin | Weather

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecast. Don’t go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow’s forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
WISCONSIN STATE

