Buchanan County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Jackson, Jones by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity:...

alerts.weather.gov

KCRG.com

Derecho intensity varies, demonstrated by Tuesday storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The term “derecho” brings out a certain reaction from people in eastern Iowa, based on recent experiences from August 2020. Tuesday’s experience with a derecho should help set your expectations for a variety of outcomes instead. The definition of a derecho has...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Storm Damage causing intermittent signal issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday’s storm has caused intermittent signal issues out of our tower site. We have a temporary solution in place, but with it comes a weaker signal that is prone to glitches. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are working to resolve the issue as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Thousand reportedly without power in Linn County Tuesday night

Linn County — Thousands of Linn County residents were without power service Tuesday evening. According to a power outage map, 6,796 residents were without electricity Tuesday night. That's nearly 6% of Linn County. Officials have not reported what's causing those outages, but the loss of power comes as severe...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KWQC

2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene at mile marker 303 on I-80 East in Scott County. That is between Middle Road and LeClaire city limits.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

City of Dubuque to Open Public Cooling Centers Tuesday

(Dubuque, Iowa) -- Due to expected heat indexes in the triple digits, the City of Dubuque is opening public cooling centers Tuesday. Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. from 9a.m.-7p.m. Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave from 9a.m.-6p.m. Bunker Hill Golf Course Clubhouse, 2200 Bunker Hill Rd from 7a.m.-8p.m.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Police respond to rollover crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a rollover crash about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Marquette and Locust streets. According to police, there were three cars involved, and one rolled over. Police said three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

One Dead, Three People Hospitalized In Winnebago and Butler County accidents

(Winnebago County, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died when their car failed to make a curve in Winnebago County Sunday. The name of the person who died has not yet been released. Three people were sent to the hospital after a train slammed into their pickup in Butler County. The accident happened Sunday just before 4:00 p-m in Parkersburg. Investigators believe the pickup failed to yield at the railroad crossing and it was hit by a Canadian National locomotive. The driver had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Two young children who were passengers were also taken to a hospital in an ambulance. No names have been released.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Driver identified in fatal Dubuque crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have identified 20-year-old Daniel Hammel as the victim of the single-vehicle motorcycle accident that occurred on July 3rd. Police responded to Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St. Saturday afternoon for a report of the crash. Hammel was transported to UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he died from his injuries.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Watch for storms through early afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers and storms continue to look likely today, mainly through early afternoon. Any storm that comes through between now and then may feature heavy rain and gusty wind. This evening, while an isolated storm can’t be ruled out, many spots may stay dry for fireworks displays. Tomorrow, plan on high heat and isolated storms. The heat index tomorrow afternoon may reach 110 in spots! Otherwise, this is a “heat interrupted by storms” kind of week as nearly every night and early morning will feature some storm chances.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Showers and storms possible on Independence Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A complex weather scenario is ahead for the 4th of July. An area of showers and storms looks likely to move through the state by the morning hours on Monday, a few of which could be strong. The most likely area to see these storms will be along and north of Interstate 80. They will likely last through about 2:00 p.m., with activity diminishing and shifting east from that point onward.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Monticello Man sentenced in November explosion

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, David Costello was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed 10 years. Costello was convicted of Arson in the second degree for a home explosion that occurred in Monticello back on November 17th. Court documents say he set off an explosion in...
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Fire displaces family in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:00 am on Wednesday, residents in the 600 block of Wallgate Avenue noticed smoke and that their home caught fire. The family was able to evacuate the house with their pets. Firefighters on scene reportedly rescued one cat from the home. Officials reported severe...
WATERLOO, IA
KWQC

Developer cited in Bettendorf mudslide

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - More than 24 hours after a mudslide flooded ‘The Manor’ Condos in Bettendorf, city leaders confirmed the developer of a nearby construction site was reprimanded on Tuesday morning in connection with the incident. At the city council meeting, officials said they issued a citation...
BETTENDORF, IA

