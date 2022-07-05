ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Carroll, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Jo Daviess, Kane by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of DeKalb, Kane, and McHenry counties through 8:30 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 714 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT. * AT 712 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WINDS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR WOODSTOCK TO NEAR HERBERT, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS ARE ALSO OCCURRING WELL AHEAD OF THE THUNDERSTORMS. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, BARTLETT, CRYSTAL LAKE, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, HUNTLEY, SYCAMORE, CAMPTON HILLS, GENOA, SOUTH ELGIN, CARY, PINGREE GROVE, GILBERTS, WEST DUNDEE, HAMPSHIRE, FOX RIVER GROVE, CORTLAND AND BARRINGTON HILLS. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 40 AND 56. THIS INCLUDES...ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE AND MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH R.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

New severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of McHenry and Boone counties; valid until 8:00 p.m. CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 643 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 800 PM CDT. * AT 643 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER POPLAR GROVE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CRYSTAL LAKE, LAKE IN THE HILLS, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, HUNTLEY, MARENGO, POPLAR GROVE, HAMPSHIRE, CANDLEWICK LAKE, LAKEWOOD, CAPRON, TIMBERLANE, UNION, GARDEN PRAIRIE AND RIDGEFIELD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 23 AND 41. THIS INCLUDES...BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS AND MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Kalb, Ogle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: De Kalb; Ogle The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 407 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis Junction, or just south of the Rockford Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph. A trained spotter earlier reported wind damage near Seward. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include DeKalb, Sycamore, Rochelle, Genoa, Cortland, Kirkland, Hillcrest, Maple Park, Kingston, Malta, Creston, Lindenwood, Monroe Center, Fairdale and Kings. Including the following interstates I-39 between mile markers 98 and 112. I-88 between mile markers 79 and 101. This includes... Northern Illinois University. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois Southern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois South central Cook County in northeastern Illinois * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aurora, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Palos Hills, Yorkville, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Lisle, Darien and Crest Hill. Including the following interstates I-55 between mile markers 255 and 273. I-80 between mile markers 131 and 140. I-88 between mile markers 118 and 125. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 16. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, University of St. Francis, Aurora University, Benedictine University, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Lewis University, and North Central College. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

New tornado warning has just been issued for central McHenry County; valid until 6:45 pm CDT

ULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 556 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... CENTRAL MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 645 PM CDT. * AT 556 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR WOODSTOCK, MOVING EAST AT 10 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WOODSTOCK, WONDER LAKE, BULL VALLEY AND LAKEWOOD. THIS INCLUDES... MCHENRY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Severe thunderstorms could bring torrential rainfall, 75 mph winds Tuesday in northern Illinois

The National Weather Service says that severe storms capable of producing 75 mph winds and torrential rain are expected Tuesday afternoon into the evening in northern Illinois. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook around 12 p.m. Tuesday. The outlook covers Cook, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Will Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, […] The post Severe thunderstorms could bring torrential rainfall, 75 mph winds Tuesday in northern Illinois appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Grant; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 432 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA DANE DODGE GRANT GREEN IOWA JEFFERSON KENOSHA LAFAYETTE MILWAUKEE OZAUKEE RACINE ROCK SAUK WALWORTH WASHINGTON WAUKESHA
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Ogle and DeKalb Co

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning SW Lasalle Co

..THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Chicago. ________________________________________________________________________
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The tornado warning for portions of McHenry County has been canceled

EVERE WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 612 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 MCHENRY IL- 612 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL MCHENRY COUNTY IS CANCELLED... THE TORNADO THREAT HAS DIMINISHED AND THE TORNADO WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED. HOWEVER, DAMAGING WINDS REMAIN LIKELY AND A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE AREA. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Strong thunderstorm to affect southeast McHenry County through 4:15 pm

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 351 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ILZ005-052115- MCHENRY IL- 351 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY THROUGH 415 PM CDT... AT 350 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER BULL VALLEY, OR NEAR CRYSTAL LAKE, MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CRYSTAL LAKE, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, MCHENRY, WOODSTOCK, ISLAND LAKE, CARY, FOX RIVER GROVE, BARRINGTON HILLS, LAKEWOOD, OAKWOOD HILLS, PRAIRIE GROVE, PORT BARRINGTON, BULL VALLEY, HOLIDAY HILLS, TROUT VALLEY AND RIDGEFIELD. THIS INCLUDES...MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE AND MORAINE HILLS STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning Winnebago/Boone Co

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WINNEBAGO AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Warm is in effect for far southern Winnebago county. ___________________________________________________________________
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Lake and Cook Co

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. A 64 mph wind gust was measured in Wonder Lake with this storm! IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Elk Grove Village, North Chicago, Mundelein and Niles. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 59 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 15 and 46. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 3. I-294 between mile markers 15 and 46. This includes... Lincoln Park Zoo, Loyola University, Oakton Community College, Harper College, Lake Forest College, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, Ravinia Music Festival, and Wrigley Field.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Kane and McHenry Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 1152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntley, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Huntley, Island Lake, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Barrington Hills, Lakewood, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Oakwood Hills and Prairie Grove. This includes... Mchenry County College. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 38 and 56. _________________________________________________________________
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Lake Co. following Highland Park shooting

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County to help in recovery efforts following Monday’s shooting in Highland Park. According to the governor’s office, a disaster proclamation grants the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Huntley man killed in Kane County ATV crash

A Huntley man was killed in an ATV crash in Kane County Monday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Elpidio Marcelo was heading north on Ridgefield Blvd in unincorporated Rutland Township when he left the roadway, crashed into a mailbox, and then into a tree. Marcelo was was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. A passenger, who is a 21-year-old woman from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening-injuries where she is being treated.
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS News

Waukegan beaches close due to high levels of E. coli bacteria

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High levels of E coli bacteria found at beaches in Waukegan, forcing the closure of several Lake Michigan beaches. The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center said it tests the water four days a week and, on Wednesday, both "the North and South Beach tested high for E coli bacteria."
WAUKEGAN, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: More charges expected in Highland Park; Pritzker declares area disaster

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County, one day after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven people dead. Pritzker’s office says the declaration is meant to assist in recovery efforts and allows the state to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.
ILLINOIS STATE

