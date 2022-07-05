ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Independence Day: A Vietnam War Veteran recounts history

By Van Delbridge
 2 days ago

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Independence Day continued at Eldridge Park with a closing ceremony of the moving wall exhibit in honor of the men who served in the Vietnam War.

The Moving Wall exhibit was installed last week and is a half-size replica of the National Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. According to Britannica.com, 2-million civilians lost their lives in combat.

Marty Chalk, Co-ordinator for the Vietnam War Project, said it all came together beautifully.

“Everything went so well,” said Chalk. “We will always remember that we honored all these heroes,” he added.

Sar Phouthasack, a Vietnam War Veteran, said he’s happy to be alive and present at the ceremony.

“Very, very honored, very happy to be here because we took part in Vietnam War here: 58,278 people,” said Phouthasack. “We so sorry,” he added. “A lot of our members, our brothers, our sisters, they didn’t come home,” said Phouthasack.

The Moving Wall gives the community a piece of history up close, without leaving the comfort of home.

Phouthasack said in addition to his 22-years of service, his dad served in the Vietnam War.

