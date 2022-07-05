ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Family Drag Show in Keauhou to Benefit Children’s Advocacy Organization

bigislandnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePride Month may be over but a drag show in Keauhou plans to put on a performance every bit as festive as anything that took the stage in June....

bigislandnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school

A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
HIGH SCHOOL
The Cheyenne Post

4th of July Picnic Basket Fundraiser

June 30, 2022 – 4th of July Picnic Basket Fundraiser. Date: June 30, 2022. Pickup baskets between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. This unique event offers a take home basket to celebrate the 4th of July – Picnic Style! Celebrate the 4th with style and this great prebuilt picnic!
CHARITIES
Tampa Bay Times

Book Talk: Gary Mormino to speak on ‘Dreams in the New Century’

Gary Mormino, the Frank E. Duckwall professor emeritus in history at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg, will be in conversation with Steve Seibert, former executive director of Florida Humanities, about Mormino’s new book, “Dreams in the New Century: Instant Cities, Shattered Hopes, and Florida’s Turning Point,” at 7 p.m. July 12 at Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Free; RSVP at tombolobooks.com/events.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy