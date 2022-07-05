NY: Lifeguard lives to talk about shark attack

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been in full swing for more than two years, many people are fearful of returning to the "real world." Between vaccinations, mask-wearing, and social distancing, families made new decisions for an unfamiliar reality. More than a year after the pandemic began, many Americans started to fall into what some psychologists are calling "cave syndrome." According to Berkeley Public Health, post-pandemic cave syndrome is the fear of returning to society following the pandemic. Whether a person is returning to the classroom, office, or another once-familiar place, feelings of cave syndrome can range from concerned to downright terrified.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO