ALBANY, Indiana — One person is dead and three others, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash in Delaware County on Tuesday. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner said the crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 167 and CR 900 North, which is just north of Albany in northeast Delaware County.

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO