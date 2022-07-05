ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

MPD chases four accused kidnappers into Southaven

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– Four accused kidnappers have been detained after a police chase ends in Southaven, Mississippi Monday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, officers found a car connected to a kidnapping in the area of Mendenhall and Winchester at 3:41 p.m.

They tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle refused. Officers pursued the vehicle into Southaven.

MPD said they got the vehicle to stop at Church Road and I-55 with assistance from Southaven Police.

The victim who was also in the vehicle is safe.

