The last time England hosted the Women’s European Championship, only one part of England really saw any of it. The eight-team tournament in 2005 was played entirely within the confines of the North West, stretching as far north as Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road but no further south than the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington. Germany ran out 3-1 winners against Norway at Ewood Park in front of a crowd of 21,105. England finished bottom of their group, by the way.Seventeen years later, the next three-and-a-half weeks promise to demonstrate how much has changed since. It all begins in the North West...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO