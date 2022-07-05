ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local roundup: Big inning lifts Schooners to victory

By Day Staff Reports
 2 days ago

Laconia, N.H. — The Mystic Schooners scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning and went on to beat the Winnipesaukee Muskrats 6-1 in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game on Monday night.

Charlie Pagliarini (Fairfield) had a two-run double, Logan Allen (Bryant) followed with a run-scoring double and Pawcatuck's Kevin Ferrer (UConn) drove in the fourth run with a groundout.

Anthony Donofrio (Quinnipiac), Eddie Micheletti (George Washington) and Tristan McAlister (Mount St. Mary's) had two hits each for the Schooners (11-10).

Reid Easterly (Yale) got the win in relief, pitching the last three innings. Easterly allowed two hits and no runs with four strikeouts and one walk. Waterford's Jared Burrows (Bryant) also pitched three scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts and two walks.

FCBL

• The Westfield Starfires beat the Norwich Sea Unicorns 9-2 in a Futures Collegiate Baseball League game. Alex Irizarry (Maryland) had a two-run single in the bottom of the third inning to account for Norwich's runs. Tremayne Cobb Jr. (Hartford), Cameron Maldonado (Northeastern) and Irizarry had two hits each for the Sea Unicorns (17-18). Griffin Pontbriant of Bozrah (ECSU) started and took the loss.

District 10 baseball (10-12)

• Wyatt Farrior doubled and was the winning pitcher as East Lyme beat Mystic 11-0 on Sunday. Cooper Siragusa homered, Jake Palermo and Kyle Cellemme had doubles and John Roberts had two hits for East Lyme. Carson Wheeler, Braydyn Banks and Nick Yevoli had hits for Mystic.

