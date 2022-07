JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County emergency personnel are beginning to implement a new policy change when it comes to their storm siren system. The new policy went into effect on July 1. Johnson County says the purpose of the new policy is to lessen the confusion around the siren sounds. Johnson County Public Safety Communication Center will now only activate the sirens only when the National Weather Service issues a Tornado Warning.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO