Guillen texts with Moncada about foot on live TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox got a bit of a scare when Yoán Moncada left Wednesday’s game early due to taking a foul ball off his foot. The team said he had a right foot contusion, which is just a fancy word for bruise, and that x-rays were negative. Still, it was unclear whether Moncada would be able to run on his hurt foot, or if he would need to miss time.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO