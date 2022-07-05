ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Eilish McColgan to debut at London Marathon 26 years after mother’s win

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gy5Gr_0gUmCJz000

Scottish distance runner Eilish McColgan will debut at the London Marathon this year, 26 years after her mother, Liz McColgan, won the race.

In recent years, McColgan has set new British records for the five kilometre, 10 kilometre and 10 mile races, creating anticipation for her first competitive marathon.

She will be up against world record holder Brigid Kosgei, defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei and British number one Charlotte Purdue in the elite women’s field on October 2.

McColgan said she has been preparing for years.

I don’t actually remember the race myself, but I’ve seen the finish many times down the years. I’m now looking forward to experiencing it for myself

“I’ve been looking forward and planning the step up to the marathon distance over the past number of years and this year’s London Marathon comes at the perfect time after a busy summer on the track.

“Obviously, the London Marathon holds a very special place in the heart of my family with my mum’s win in 1996.

“I don’t actually remember the race myself, but I’ve seen the finish many times down the years. I’m now looking forward to experiencing it for myself.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Allyson Felix: US Olympic great named in World Championships squad

Olympic great Allyson Felix could make her 10th and final World Athletics Championships appearance later this month after being named in the United States 4x400m mixed relay pool. Felix, the most decorated female track and field Olympian of all time, will retire at the end of the season. The 36-year-old...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Mccolgan
Person
Brigid Kosgei
Person
Eilish Mccolgan
Person
Charlotte Purdue
The Spun

Swimmer Reveals She Was Drugged At The World Championships

Mary-Sophie Harvey said she was drugged on the final night of the World Championships. On Wednesday, the Canadian swimmer shared an Instagram post recalling the experience. The 22-year-old said she woke up "completely lost" with her team manager and doctor by her bedside. Harvey, who has no recollection of what...
SWIMMING & SURFING
newschain

Man who repeatedly stabbed boy, nine, in random attack is sentenced

A man who stabbed a nine-year-old boy in the face, head and hands in a random attack in the street has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The young victim was walking with his older brother along Peveril Road in Peterborough at just after 3pm on May 8 last year when 26-year-old Faisal Khan began following him, Cambridgeshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Scottish#The London Marathon#British
newschain

High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance

After more than four months of fighting, Russia has claimed a key victory in Ukraine: full control over one of the two provinces in its eastern industrial heartland. But Moscow’s seizure of the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province came at a steep price. The critical question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength for a new offensive to complete its capture of the Donbas and make gains elsewhere in Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Hundreds flee July 4 parade in Chicago amid reports of shooting

Police are responding to a shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb, officials said. Authorities have not officially reported any casualties, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10am on Independence Day in the US...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Natalie Geisenberger, six-time Olympic luge champion, pregnant with second child

Natalie Geisenberger, a six-time Olympic luge gold medalist, is pregnant with her second child and will sit out the upcoming season, the German luge federation confirmed. Geisenberger, 34, announced on social media over the weekend that she is pregnant. She has not said whether she plans to return to competition after her pregnancy, which she did after having son Leo in May 2020.
SPORTS
newschain

Flood threat moves north as water levels start to recede in Sydney

Floodwaters are receding in Sydney and its surrounding area as heavy rain threatened to inundate towns north of Australia’s largest city. Evacuation orders and official warnings to prepare to abandon homes were given to 60,000 people by Thursday, down from 85,000 on Wednesday, New South Wales state premier Dominic Perrottet said.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Manchester Airports Group records annual loss of £320m

The owner of Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports lost £320 million during the 12 months to the end of March as passenger numbers were a third of pre-pandemic levels. Manchester Airports Group (MAG) said its combined losses for the last two years were £694 million. Compared...
INDUSTRY
newschain

Vast collection of fairground memorabilia to be sold at auction

The family of a prolific collector of vintage fairground memorabilia are to sell his lorryloads of items, including galloper horses, wooden swing boats and pedal cars, at auction. The late Roger Austin, of Raunds in Northamptonshire, started buying pieces in the 1980s and had amassed more than 750 by the...
SHOPPING
newschain

Hello yellow: How to style the trendiest shade of the season

From sweeping, sunflower-hued gowns at Jason Wu to sassy, sherbet lemon miniskirts at Max Mara and floor-length neon looks at Richard Quinn, yellow was everywhere on the spring/summer catwalks. Designers embraced the ‘dopamine dressing’ look with strong silhouettes and mood-boosting outfits for every occasion. Caroline Young, author of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy