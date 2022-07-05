Killer Mike Returns With ‘Run’ Featuring Dave Chappelle & Young Thug

Killer Mike has joined forces with Young Thug and Dave Chappelle for “Run,” marking the Run the Jewels stalwart’s first solo single in a decade. Clocking in at almost four minutes, the No I.D.-produced cut also arrives with an accompanying music video that pays homage to the likes of Fannie Lou Hamer, Frederick Douglass, George Washington Carver, Sojourner Truth and Shirley Chisholm. “All these people, and their work and the energy they left as inspirations, that have bettered this country, not just bettered my community for Black people,” Killer Mike told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “But better the country that’s called America. Every person I named has made such a solid contribution to this country that they should never be forgotten by any American citizen.”
