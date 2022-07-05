ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killer Mike Returns With ‘Run’ Featuring Dave Chappelle & Young Thug

Independence Day is a celebration for some, but a day of conflict for many of those who come for marginalized communities. While the holiday marks the nation’s separation from Great Britain, it does not commemorate the freedom of enslaved people...

Killer Mike Enlists Young Thug and Dave Chappelle for First Solo Single in 10 Years, "Run"

Killer Mike has joined forces with Young Thug and Dave Chappelle for “Run,” marking the Run the Jewels stalwart’s first solo single in a decade. Clocking in at almost four minutes, the No I.D.-produced cut also arrives with an accompanying music video that pays homage to the likes of Fannie Lou Hamer, Frederick Douglass, George Washington Carver, Sojourner Truth and Shirley Chisholm. “All these people, and their work and the energy they left as inspirations, that have bettered this country, not just bettered my community for Black people,” Killer Mike told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “But better the country that’s called America. Every person I named has made such a solid contribution to this country that they should never be forgotten by any American citizen.”
Killer Mike Reveals Dave Chappelle Almost Convinced Him To Run For Georgia Governor

Exclusive – Killer Mike released his first solo single and accompanying video in nearly 10 years on Independence Day (July 4). Titled “Run,” the track begins with a monologue from famed comedian Dave Chappelle who was happy to contribute to Mike’s latest endeavor. But there’s a sense Chappelle would be even happier if the Run The Jewels juggernaut would run for office.
Young Thug
Jordan Rose
Killer Mike
Dave Chappelle
Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
Da Brat Wishes LisaRaye McCoy Would Stop Airing Out Their Issues in Interviews

LisaRaye and Da Brat have had public fallouts. Da Brat and LisaRaye have an interesting relationship. In fact, most know that the siblings have clashed quite a bit publicly. One of the most notable dark times in their relationship happened after Brat confirmed her romance with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. Da Brat would later say she was afraid to be open about her love life. And she thought that she’d have to deal with a lot of ignorance. In the end, many have been supportive of Brat and Judy’s relationship. However, LisaRaye was offended after she had to find out about the situation on social media.
Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Posts A TikTok Video To NBA YoungBoy's Song

The death of Nipsey Hussle has been a trending topic lately. Since it's been reported that his alleged murderer, Eric Holder, was attacked in prison, people have been talking about the rapper's unfortunate passing more and more. While things regarding the case are causing Nip's name to be brought up, something on the other end of the spectrum is also bringing in attention.
Nicki Minaj's Son & Husband Support Her At Essence Fest

Each year, Essence Magazine has held its annual Essence Festival. Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, the three-day event has featured a load of activities. From panels featuring some of the hottest celebrities to live performances from the best artists in the industry, the goal of Essence Fest has been to give back to the culture.
Nicki Minaj Appears To Diss Kanye West During Essence Festival Performance

Nicki Minaj cut short her performance of “Monster," at Essence Festival on Friday night, remarking that she doesn't "fuck with clowns." The Kanye West track famously features what many fans believe to be Minaj's best guest verse. After performing several of her biggest tracks including, “Do We Have A...
6 rappers from Atlanta who died young

Atlanta music is truly unique. From the days of OutKast, Ludacris, and T.I, to the current day with Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Gunna running the show, the city has made an indelible mark on the music industry. We’ve also lost some artists who were influential or just becoming a staple in Atlanta music. Here is a list of Atlanta rappers who died too soon.
'FNF' Rapper GloRilla Thanks Haters for Yo Gotti Record Deal

Just follow the Instagram and TikTok hashtags -- up-and-coming Memphis rapper GloRilla’s "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" single is the hottest twerk anthem of 2022, and now she’s joined one of the hottest labels in the game ... Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group!!!. Young Glo checked in with TMZ...
‘FNF’ Rapper GloRilla Signs With Yo Gotti’s CMG Imprint

On Tuesday (July 5), Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint bolstered its roster after signing “FNF (Let’s G0)” hitmaker GloRilla. “GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” Gotti tells Billboard. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”
Tooka’s Mother Calls Out Rappers Who Continue to Diss Her Late Son

The mother of a slain Chicago teen is calling out rappers who continue to reference her son. In 2011, 15-year-old Shondale “Tooka” Gregory was fatally shot while waiting at a Chicago bus stop. The teen was a suspected member of the Gangster Disciples—a rival street gang to Chief Keef’s alleged faction, the Black Disciples. Though authorities have never confirmed an exact motive, it’s believed that the attack on Tooka was retaliation over the murder of a BD associate. Since then, a number of rappers have continued to name-drop Tooka in their music, seemingly mocking his death with phrases like, “smoking Tooka.”
Stevie J & Faith Evans Take Beach Trip Together For 4th Of July

Stevie J and Faith Evans shared a relaxing beach day together over the long weekend, which they show off on social media. The posts come as the two are reportedly working on fixing their marriage, after filing for divorce, last year. Fans were quick to point out that Evans didn't...
Chris Rock spotted with new bae; find out who she is

Chris Rock has been showing more of himself to the public as time has gone on since the Oscars, and this time he’s popping up with a plus one. Recently, Rock and actress Lake Bell were spotted together at a St. Louis Cardinals game. At the time, it seemed like nobody made a big deal about it.
