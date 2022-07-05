ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KY

Man dies in riding mower accident

By Eric Fossell
WSAZ
 2 days ago

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday evening in a riding mowing accident in the...

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 13

Related
q95fm.net

Lawn-Mower Accident Kills One Person

A man out of Johnson County is now dead following a lawn-mower accident that happened on Monday evening. First-Responders with W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue say they were called to a home in the Stambaugh Community at close to 6:00 PM. Upon their arrival, they discovered a man who had overturned his...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Woman arrested after shotgun fired inside apartments

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - More details have been released Wednesday night about a shot-fired incident at an apartment building that ended with a woman’s arrest and a truck being hit in a parking lot. Paintsville Police say Shaundena Conley, 45, faces several felony charges in connection with the incident....
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Final farewell to police captain killed in the line-of-duty

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Prestonsburg, Kentucky was a sea of blue again Wednesday as the second officer killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 was laid to rest. Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department was shot and killed, along with two other officers and a police K-9, as law enforcement attempting to serve an emergency protective order were ambushed.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One dead after deadly lawnmower accident

STAMBAUGH, Ky. (WYMT) - A Johnson County man is dead after a lawnmower accident Monday evening. Officials from W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were called to a home in the Stambaugh community around 6:00 p.m. When they got there, they found that a man had apparently lost control of his...
STAMBAUGH, KY
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Deputy killed in the line-of-duty honored during memorial service

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A memorial service was held Tuesday for a Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line-of-duty last Thursday during an hours-long shootout in Allen, Kentucky. Deputy William Petry was the first on the scene Thursday as accused gunman, Lance Storz, 49, opened fire on law...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WSAZ

Tributes to officers killed during Floyd Co. mass shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Tributes are pouring in for the three fallen officers and K-9 officer killed Thursday, June 30 during a violent ambush in Allen, Kentucky. Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins and K-9 officer Drago all died as a result of their injuries sustained during the shootout.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Johnson County

Sad news in Johnson County on Independence Day as a man has died in a lawnmower accident. Officials with the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue report that they were dispatched to a residence at Stambaugh around 6:00 on Monday evening. The victim apparently lost control of a zero-turn mower and went over...
WSAZ

Fire destroys two homes in Portsmouth

One dead in officer-involved shooting in eastern Ky. One dead in officer-involved shooting in eastern Ky. Opioid ruling impact ripples across W.Va. The first of three funerals for the officers killed in the line of duty last week in Floyd County was held Tuesday.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman dies in mobile home fire

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A fire at a mobile home killed a woman in Rowan County, according to Morehead 911. The fire happened around 12:53 a.m. Monday at Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60 West. Dispatch says Morehead firefighters were on scene about 5 minutes after dispatched. The...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Arrest made after man abducted, strangled

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been arrested on kidnapping and strangulation charges, allegedly dragging a man from his home. Police were called to a home on Ferguson Lane Saturday afternoon, after a woman reported that Clinton Williams Jr., 50, of Pikeville, entered the home where she was staying, grabbed her boyfriend, forced him into a car and then drove away.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Funeral held for Deputy William Petry

The July 4th weekend served as a backdrop for the Olive Hill annual homecoming. Tony was on hand for the grand parade. WSAZ Investigates | Traffic Around Marshall University. WSAZ Investigates | Traffic Around Marshall University. Fire destroys two homes in Portsmouth. Updated: 9 hours ago. Fire destroys two homes...
OLIVE HILL, KY
WSAZ

Fire destroys two houses in Portsmouth; cause under investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Flames lit up the Monday night sky in Portsmouth. Portsmouth and New Boston Fire Departments both responded to a fire in the 1600 block of 6th Street. It was reported at 10:32 p.m. When crews arrived, the fire had already engulfed two homes. Nearby residents watched...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman arrested after saying “This is ‘Jackass, This is kick a kid.” and dropkicking child on video

A Huntington woman was arrested for child abuse after she videotaped herself kicking a minor and causing bruises. According to the criminal complaint, Staci Lynn Burgy, 28, of Cabell County, was at a Huntington residence when someone filmed her saying “This is ‘Jackass.’ This is kick a kid.” She then allegedly jumps into the air and kicked the child in the side, also known as a dropkick.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man writes song to help devastated community heal

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- No words exist that will ever truly comfort the families of the three police officers killed in the line of duty last week during an ambush in Allen, Kentucky. Deputy William Petry, Capt. Ralph Frasure, and Officer Jacob Chaffins all leave behind families who will...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

Drivers talk about getting stuck trying to drive through high water. Drivers talk about getting stuck trying to drive through high water. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear talks about impact of law enforcement officers' deaths. Updated: 6 hours ago. WSAZ interviews Beshear about the Floyd County shooting that killed three police...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

