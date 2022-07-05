Man dies in riding mower accident

A man out of Johnson County is now dead following a lawn-mower accident that happened on Monday evening. First-Responders with W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue say they were called to a home in the Stambaugh Community at close to 6:00 PM. Upon their arrival, they discovered a man who had overturned his...
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - More details have been released Wednesday night about a shot-fired incident at an apartment building that ended with a woman’s arrest and a truck being hit in a parking lot. Paintsville Police say Shaundena Conley, 45, faces several felony charges in connection with the incident....
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Prestonsburg, Kentucky was a sea of blue again Wednesday as the second officer killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 was laid to rest. Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department was shot and killed, along with two other officers and a police K-9, as law enforcement attempting to serve an emergency protective order were ambushed.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A memorial service was held Tuesday for a Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line-of-duty last Thursday during an hours-long shootout in Allen, Kentucky. Deputy William Petry was the first on the scene Thursday as accused gunman, Lance Storz, 49, opened fire on law...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Tributes are pouring in for the three fallen officers and K-9 officer killed Thursday, June 30 during a violent ambush in Allen, Kentucky. Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins and K-9 officer Drago all died as a result of their injuries sustained during the shootout.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A fire at a mobile home killed a woman in Rowan County, according to Morehead 911. The fire happened around 12:53 a.m. Monday at Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60 West. Dispatch says Morehead firefighters were on scene about 5 minutes after dispatched. The...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been arrested on kidnapping and strangulation charges, allegedly dragging a man from his home. Police were called to a home on Ferguson Lane Saturday afternoon, after a woman reported that Clinton Williams Jr., 50, of Pikeville, entered the home where she was staying, grabbed her boyfriend, forced him into a car and then drove away.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - As people in Floyd County work to make sense of the acts that transpired on Thursday, when a barricade and officer-involved shooting left three police officers and one deputy K9 dead, many are just looking for ways to help. For Sheena Maynard, owner of Lou’s Place...
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Flames lit up the Monday night sky in Portsmouth. Portsmouth and New Boston Fire Departments both responded to a fire in the 1600 block of 6th Street. It was reported at 10:32 p.m. When crews arrived, the fire had already engulfed two homes. Nearby residents watched...
A Huntington woman was arrested for child abuse after she videotaped herself kicking a minor and causing bruises. According to the criminal complaint, Staci Lynn Burgy, 28, of Cabell County, was at a Huntington residence when someone filmed her saying “This is ‘Jackass.’ This is kick a kid.” She then allegedly jumps into the air and kicked the child in the side, also known as a dropkick.
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just hours after an officer-involved shooting that left one Martin County man dead, one person who was there when it all started shared his side of the story. Shannon Litton from our sister station WSAZ talked to Austin Harless. Harless was at the home when...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- There is a new priority in eastern Kentucky following what investigators are calling a war zone that left three officers dead, a police K9 dead, and four others in the hospital. “We are doing everything in our power to provide comfort and care for the...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- No words exist that will ever truly comfort the families of the three police officers killed in the line of duty last week during an ambush in Allen, Kentucky. Deputy William Petry, Capt. Ralph Frasure, and Officer Jacob Chaffins all leave behind families who will...
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The creek along Laurel Fork Road is normally a source of joy for Lisa Fisher and her children. Tuesday, however, the creek became one devastation. She said the rainfall is unlike anything she has seen since she moved to the area nearly five years ago.
