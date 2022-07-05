ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mother, daughter who lost legs in Russia-Ukraine arrive in San Diego for prosthetic care

By Jennifer Kastner
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3fze_0gUmBTbF00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Monday, a family of injured Ukrainians arrived in San Diego to begin their journey to learn to walk again.

“It really is a special day here on July 4. On the day that we celebrate our independence, we're going to be able to give a mother and daughter their independence back,” said Roy Perkins with San Diego’s Right to Walk Foundation.

The foundation offers prosthetic care to amputees who are unable to afford it or access it. He and other supporters were at the airport to welcome the family.

Natalya Stepanenko and her daughter, Yana, were caught in a Russian missile attack on a train station in April. Natalya lost her left leg below the knee and 11-year-old Yana lost both legs below the knees.

Peter Harsch of Peter Harsch Prosthetics told ABC 10News, “You have a family that has lost multiple family members [including the] father and the grandparents from Russian bombing.”

The family is being relocated to San Diego for the next several months as they get fitted for prosthetic limbs and undergo extensive rehabilitation.

“My son is an amputee so I’ve been involved in this world for many years, and I understand how important it is to have a quality prosthetic that can allow you to live the life you want to live,” added Perkins.

The team met with the family for the first time last week in Poland. They hope that their stay in San Diego can help them with starting over.

“They want to go home one day and it's going to be our mission to get them back so that they can go back home,” added Harsch.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

The Parrots of El Cajon Color The Community

No one is exactly sure how the parrots arrived in El Cajon, but they're here and they're beautiful. The green-bodied, red-topped birds can often be seen flying around El Cajon or in the trees by the courthouse. "El Cajon has a bit of a flyover from red masked Conures maybe...
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Society
americanmilitarynews.com

Throwback Video: San Diego’s entire fireworks show set off at once in 15-second explosion

For nearly 250 years, the United States has celebrated Independence Day with barbeques, parades, and of course, fireworks. Unlike Americans, however, not all fireworks displays are created equal – a lesson that was learned the hard way by the city of San Diego, Calif., in 2012, when officials accidentally set off hundreds of fireworks at the same time.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Slavery case unfolded in San Diego courtroom 75 years ago

The infamous case of a woman enslaved by a Coronado couple unfolded in a San Diego Federal courtroom 75 years ago this summer. The 1947 conviction of a white woman, Elizabeth Ingalls — her husband Alfred Ingalls was acquitted — for enslaving a Black woman named Dora Jones, is considered a watershed moment for some of the civil rights protections Americans have today.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Perkins
fox5sandiego.com

4th of July holiday in Tijuana disappoints as U.S. tourists stay away

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The large holiday crowds south of the border did not materialize as expected, according to Tijuana’s Chamber of Commerce. “It was a positive weekend, although our expectations were not met,” said Julián Palombo Saucedo, president of Tijuana’s Chamber of Commerce.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

New travel advisory for Tijuana and Rosarito

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "No matter where you travel to it's just a good idea to keep your eye on things," says Oceanside resident Jennifer Dehoog. She goes to Tijuana once a week to visit her doctor. Dehoog didn't seem concerned about the State Department's new travel warning. Officials...
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Prosthetic#Ukrainians#Right To Walk Foundation#Russian#Abc 10news
coolsandiegosights.com

A special little garden in the Gaslamp.

In San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, near the south end of Fifth Avenue, you’ll find a very special garden. Located in the public plaza often referred to as Gaslamp Square, the tiny garden beautifies the front of the Tin Fish restaurant. A plaque explains why the garden is special.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Russia
CBS 8

San Diego residents say water 'tastes like dirt'

SAN DIEGO — If you take a sip of water and something doesn’t taste right, you’re not alone. Many of city of San Diego water customers reached out to us saying their water tastes or smells like dirt. "It smells like a soapy sewage smell," said David...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy