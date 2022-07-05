ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Researchers develop rapid COVID-19 test to identify variants in hours: Determining patient’s strain previously required lengthy whole genome sequencing

By reporterwings
 2 days ago

Last year, pathologist Jeffrey SoRelle, M.D., and colleagues developed CoVarScan, a rapid COVID-19 test that detects the signatures of eight hotspots on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Now, after testing CoVarScan on more than 4,000 patient samples collected at UT Southwestern, the team reports in Clinical Chemistry that their test is as accurate...

Fortune

How long is your COVID vaccine good for? You can soon find out, thanks to a new test that informs patients of their immunity’s ‘magnitude and duration’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Until recently, it’s been nearly impossible to say. Immunity, whether from vaccine or prior infection, is thought to wane after three or four months, but it varies by person. That knowledge is based on what’s known about typical antibody response—but antibodies are only half of the picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

New antibody detection method for coronavirus that does not require a blood sample

Despite significant and stunning advances in vaccine technology, the COVID-19 global pandemic is not over. A key challenge in limiting the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is identifying infected individuals. Now, investigators from Japan have developed a new antibody-based method for the rapid and reliable detection of SARS-CoV-2 that does not require a blood sample.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Whole Genome Sequencing#Human Genome#Covid#Clinical Chemistry#Ut Southwestern
MedicalXpress

Leaders in Alzheimer's research herald the dawn of a new era in drug development based on biology of aging

A combination of drugs will be needed to effectively treat or prevent Alzheimer's disease and leading experts say we have entered a new era of drug development that will deliver them. In an editorial published in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease, the authors say the two most important factors driving us toward success are the wide range of new drug targets in development and the rapid development of Alzheimer's biomarkers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Potential Cure for AIDS: Defeating HIV With a Single Injection

The technology also has the potential to be developed into a cure for AIDS. A new study from Tel Aviv University proposes a novel AIDS treatment that could be turned into a vaccine or a one-time treatment for HIV patients. The research explored modifying type B white blood cells in the patient’s body to release anti-HIV antibodies in response to the virus. Dr. Adi Barzel and Ph.D. student Alessio Nehmad led the study, which was conducted in partnership with the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), the George S. Wise department of life sciences, and the Dotan Center for Advanced Therapies. The study was carried out in cooperation with other researchers from Israel and the United States. The findings were published recently in the renowned journal Nature Biotechnology.
CANCER
HeySoCal

Accelerated aging found in AIDS patients after initial infection

HIV-infected individuals often suffer from “substantial” premature aging which can cut nearly five years off a patient’s lifespan, according to new UCLA-led research published Thursday. The impact of the disease within three years of initial infection can accelerate biologic changes associated with normal aging relative to chronologic...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Protein discovered in Parkinson's disease could lead to new treatments

Currently, there are no disease modifying therapies for Parkinson's disease that can change the progression of the disease. An international team of scientists led by faculty at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is hoping to change that. Today, they published new research in the journal Brain that takes...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Experts Warn Novel Treatments for Parasitic Worm Diseases Are Needed

Advances in biology and medicinal chemistry, in conjunction with rising investment in research, have led to the development of promising new candidate treatments for some of the main neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) in recent years. However, scant progress has been made on parasitic worm diseases, which affect more people worldwide...
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Rare Cells Capable of Transforming Into Blood Cancer Discovered

Dysfunction involving an unusual type of thymocyte cell found in small amounts in every person may be the reason why some people develop a form of leukemia called T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) that affects more than 6,000 Americans each year. Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Artificial Intelligence Detects New Family of Genes in Gut Bacteria

Using artificial intelligence, UT Southwestern researchers have discovered a new family of sensing genes in enteric bacteria that are linked by structure and probably function, but not genetic sequence. The findings, published in PNAS, offer a new way of identifying the role of genes in unrelated species and could lead to new ways to fight intestinal bacterial infections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human enteric adenovirus F40/41 as a major cause of acute gastroenteritis in children in Brazil, 2018 to 2020

Human adenovirus (HAdV) types F40/41 have long been recognized as major viral agents of acute gastroenteritis (AGE) in children. Despite this, studies on HAdV molecular epidemiology are sparse, and their real impact is likely under-estimated. Thus, our goal was to investigate HAdV incidence, enteric and non-enteric types circulation, co-detections with rotavirus and norovirus and DNA shedding in stool samples from inpatients and outpatients from eleven Brazilian states. During the three-year study, 1012 AGE stool samples were analysed by TaqMan-based qPCR, to detect and quantify HAdV. Positive samples were genotyped by partial sequencing of the hexon gene followed by phylogenetic analysis. Co-detections were accessed by screening for rotavirus and norovirus. Overall, we detected HAdV in 24.5% of single-detected samples (n"‰="‰248), with a prevalence of type F41 (35.8%). We observed a higher incidence in children between 6 to 24Â months, without marked seasonality. Additionally, we observed a statistically higher median viral load among single-detections between enteric and non-enteric types and a significantly lower HAdV viral load compared to rotavirus and norovirus in co-detections (p"‰<"‰0.0001). Our study contributes to the knowledge of HAdV epidemiology and reinforces the need for the inclusion of enteric types F40/41 in molecular surveillance programs.
WORLD
Nature.com

Protection of hamsters challenged with SARS-CoV-2 after two doses of MVC-COV1901 vaccine followed by a single intranasal booster with nanoemulsion adjuvanted S-2P vaccine

Intramuscular vaccines have greatly reduced hospitalization and death due to severe COVID-19. However, most countries are experiencing a resurgence of infection driven predominantly by the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2. In response, booster dosing of COVID-19 vaccines has been implemented in many countries to address waning immunity and reduced protection against the variants. However, intramuscular boosting fails to elicit mucosal immunity and therefore does not solve the problem of persistent viral carriage and transmission, even in patients protected from severe disease. In this study, two doses of stabilized prefusion SARS-CoV-2 spike (S-2P)-based intramuscular vaccine adjuvanted with Alum/CpG1018, MVC-COV1901, were used as a primary vaccination series, followed by an intranasal booster vaccination with nanoemulsion (NE01)-adjuvanted S-2P vaccine in a hamster model to demonstrate immunogenicity and protection from viral challenge. Here we report that this vaccination regimen resulted not only in the induction of robust immunity and protection against weight loss and lung pathology following challenge with SARS-CoV-2, but also led to increased viral clearance from both upper and lower respiratory tracts. Our findings showed that intramuscular MVC-COV1901 vaccine followed by a booster with intranasal NE01-adjuvanted vaccine promotes protective immunity against both viral infection and disease, suggesting that this immunization protocol may offer a solution in addressing a significant, unmet medical need for both the COVID-19 and future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Neurodevelopmental model of schizophrenia revisited: similarity in individual deviation and idiosyncrasy from the normative model of whole-brain white matter tracts and shared brain-cognition covariation with ADHD and ASD

The neurodevelopmental model of schizophrenia is supported by multi-level impairments shared among schizophrenia and neurodevelopmental disorders. Despite schizophrenia and typical neurodevelopmental disorders, i.e., autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as disorders of brain dysconnectivity, no study has ever elucidated whether whole-brain white matter (WM) tracts integrity alterations overlap or diverge between these three disorders. Moreover, whether the linked dimensions of cognition and brain metrics per the Research Domain Criteria framework cut across diagnostic boundaries remains unknown. We aimed to map deviations from normative ranges of whole-brain major WM tracts for individual patients to investigate the similarity and differences among schizophrenia (281 patients subgrouped into the first-episode, subchronic and chronic phases), ASD (175 patients), and ADHD (279 patients). Sex-specific WM tract normative development was modeled from diffusion spectrum imaging of 626 typically developing controls (5"“40 years). There were three significant findings. First, the patterns of deviation and idiosyncrasy of WM tracts were similar between schizophrenia and ADHD alongside ASD, particularly at the earlier stages of schizophrenia relative to chronic stages. Second, using the WM deviation patterns as features, schizophrenia cannot be separated from neurodevelopmental disorders in the unsupervised machine learning algorithm. Lastly, the canonical correlation analysis showed schizophrenia, ADHD, and ASD shared linked cognitive dimensions driven by WM deviations. Together, our results provide new insights into the neurodevelopmental facet of schizophrenia and its brain basis. Individual's WM deviations may contribute to diverse arrays of cognitive function along a continuum with phenotypic expressions from typical neurodevelopmental disorders to schizophrenia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Preoperative prediction of the pathological stage of advanced gastric cancer by F-fluoro-2-deoxyglucose positron emission tomography

In recent years, the usefulness of neoadjuvant chemotherapy for resectable advanced gastric cancer, particularly stage III, has been reported. Preoperative staging is mainly determined by computed tomography (CT), and the usefulness of 18F-fluoro-2-deoxyglucose positron emission tomography/CT (FDG-PET/CT) for gastric cancer has been limited in usefulness. The study aimed to evaluate the usefulness of FDG-PET/CT in preoperative diagnosis of advanced gastric cancer. We retrospectively enrolled 113 patients with gastric cancer who underwent preoperative FDG-PET/CT. All patients underwent gastrectomy with lymph-node dissection. The maximum standardized uptake value (SUVmax) of the primary tumor (T-SUVmax) and lymph nodes (N-SUVmax) were measured for all patients. The cutoff values of T-SUVmax for pathological T3/4 from receiver operating characteristic analysis were 8.28 for differentiated and 4.32 for undifferentiated types. The T-SUVmax and N-SUVmax cutoff values for pathological lymph-node metastasis were 4.32 and 1.82, respectively. Multivariate analysis showed that T-SUVmax for differentiated types was a significant predictor of pathological T3/4, and N-SUVmax was a significant predictor of lymph-node metastasis. In conclusion, the SUVmax of FDG-PET/CT was a useful predictor of pathological T3/4 and lymph-node metastasis in gastric cancer. The diagnosis by preoperative FDG-PET/CT is promising to contribute a more accurate staging of gastric cancer than by CT scan alone.
CANCER
The Associated Press

Burke Neurological Institute Receives a $45 Million NIH Grant to Study a Vitamin B1 Precursor for Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease in Multi-center Clinical Trial

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- The Burke Neurological Institute (BNI) has received a five year award expected to total $45 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to launch a large-scale, multi-center clinical trial to evaluate benfotiamine, a synthetic precursor of thiamine (vitamin B1), as a potentially effective therapy for mild Alzheimer’s disease (AD) or mild cognitive impairment (MCI). This follow-up trial will expand on previous work completed at BNI, suggesting that high levels of benfotiamine significantly slowed the rate of functional decline in participants with mild cognitive impairment or early AD. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005869/en/ Gary Gibson, Ph.D, Burke Neurological Institute; Weill Cornell Medicine (Photo: Business Wire)
SCIENCE

