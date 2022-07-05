ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Fourth of July fireworks in DC

By WTOP Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C.’s Fourth of July fireworks show lit up the night’s sky at the National...

‘Trump girl’: WVa Guard member admits role in Capitol riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia National Guard member who wore a hoodie that read “Yes, I’m a Trump girl” inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Wednesday. Jamie Lynn Ferguson entered the plea to parading, demonstrating...
Bowser signs bill allowing adult DC residents to self-prescribing medical marijuana

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law Wednesday an emergency bill allowing residents 21 and older to self-prescribe medical marijuana. Effective immediately, under the new law, residents over 21 no longer need a doctor’s recommendation for a medical marijuana patient card, which was required to enter and make purchases at one of the city’s seven medical marijuana dispensaries.
Watch: Time lapse video captures unique view of DC fireworks

WASHINGTON — No matter how you (or your pets) feel about the noise generated by fireworks, they are beautiful to look at. That could be why a time lapse video posted by a D.C. resident is getting attention online. The brief time lapse video was shot by Paul Gerarden...
Bowser introduces bill to protect DC homeowners from neighbors’ construction damage

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has introduced legislation aimed at protecting District homeowners from their neighbors’ construction-related damage. Bowser touted the move as one of many tools for aiding residents and local businesses. “Homeownership is critical for helping residents stay and build wealth in the District, and this legislation will...
Maryland Goes Shall-Issue, “Good & Substantial” Gone

Today, Governor Larry Hogan ordered Maryland State Police (MSP) to immediately suspend requiring applicants for Wear and Carry Permits to demonstrate a “good and substantial” reason for wanting a permit. This is to bring Maryland into compliance with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling from the NYSRPA v Bruen case.For far too long, Maryland has prevented the majority of law-abiding citizens from exercising this fundamental right. This persisted as other states went shall-issue over the decades, and even as constitutional carry has reached 25 states in recent years. Now, MSP cannot arbitrarily deny permits to applicants who meet all objective criteria. As a result, more law-abiding citizens will be able to exercise their right-to-carry to defend themselves and their loved ones. The criminals, who have gotten used to menacing the public with impunity, will find fewer and fewer defenseless victims.This important step forward comes as Gov. Hogan’s second term is nearing its end. The General Assembly will still need to permanently correct Maryland’s statute to remove this unconstitutional provision. Maryland’s permit process is still plagued by the onerous requirements and a high processing time that far exceeds those of neighboring Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. This will still prevent many Marylanders of limited economic means from acquiring a permit. It is critical that gun owners and Second Amendment supporters remain vigilant going into the election season, and beyond, to make this right more accessible.
Hogan directs police to suspend Maryland gun carry standard

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the state police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a similar New York law last month. The Republican governor said in a statement Tuesday that the...
Md. Democrats, union accuse Hogan administration of hollowing out state agencies

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland state agencies are awash in vacancies, losing seasoned workers and struggling to perform core functions, according to union leaders, members of the General Assembly and Attorney General Brian Frosh.
“Was wondering if this has been happening to other people in DC?”

Was wondering if this has been happening to other people in DC? This is the 3rd or 4th time I’ve had one of these notices hung on my door, figured it was just an ad or something but I discovered the number is to a debt collection agency. I have no outstanding debts and the lack of information makes me believe it’s a scam.”
Kevin Nicholson drops out of Wisconsin GOP governor race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Kevin Nicholson, a business consultant whose campaign for governor in battleground Wisconsin failed to catch on with conservative voters, announced Tuesday he was dropping out of the race five weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. Nicholson had consistently trailed in the polls behind former...
‘Train out of nowhere:’ Damages reported as storms roll through DC region

A dry Fourth of July was followed by a stormy Tuesday afternoon in the D.C. area. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in several Maryland counties. The weather service will be investigating possible tornadic activity in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties. There is visual evidence showing tell-tale...
DC’s Summer Restaurant Week dates set

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington announced plans to host Summer Restaurant Week from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21. Unlike previous pandemic-era summer and winter restaurant weeks, it will refocus on in-person dining, but keep certain factors that diners have grown used to over the last two years, including to-go options at some participating restaurants.
