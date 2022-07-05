ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, WV

Fairview celebrates 47th annual Fourth of July celebration

By Sam Gorski
 2 days ago

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairview Monday held its 47th annual Fourth of July celebration, with a slew of family-friendly events.

Events featured in the celebration include the Fairview Grand Parade, a 5k race, corn hole tournament, petting zoo, live musical acts, games and contests for all ages, and a magician.

The celebration began in 1976, with chairperson Ron Haught taking the lead in event coordination. However, with Haught’s passing in September of 2021, that responsibility now falls to Jeff Houghton, a man who has been involved with the yearly celebration since he was 16 years old.

Local fire departments hold a water battle in Fairview (WBOY image).

“This celebration is really a focal point of the Fairview community. As I said it’s been happening for nearly 50 years and I think a lot of people see it as an opportunity to come back and see people they haven’t seen for a long time so, it’s almost like a big reunion for our community when people come back to town on July 4th,” Houghton said.

Because of the number of years this celebration has been going on, Houghton said they have it down to a science at this point.

“Everyone knows their job and what they do to help pull off the celebration, and then the town really comes together, so there are people who aren’t necessarily on the July 4th committee, but they help the celebration happen,” Houghton said.

Even though this was Houghton’s first year as chairperson, he said that Haught’s great leadership in the past has helped them move seamlessly into the future.

A full list of the day’s activities can be found on the Fairview 4th of July Committee’s website .

