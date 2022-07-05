ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Grant awarded to 24 community projects in the Poconos

WNEP-TV 16
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's part of the Pocono Mountain Visitors...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

Related
thevalleyledger.com

July 3, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Enjoy music? Join the Miller Symphony Hall Lyric Society as an usher for Allentown Symphony Association events. Take tickets, answer questions, or hand out programs to our patrons. Enjoy the shows you are scheduled for and receive discounts to other ASO events. Minimum age 16. Contact Jessica Boothe, 610-432-6715, boothe@allentownsymphony.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000R9OwZEAV.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County veterans monument vandalized over holiday weekend

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A veterans monument in Luzerne County was defaced over the holiday weekend. The vandalism was discovered Tuesday morning. The message this vandalism sends to the community speaks volumes in more ways than one. Those in the neighborhood want others to know it’s not ok to deface public property. Vandalism was discovered […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Projects#Poconos#Hotels#Mountain#Occupancy
WBRE

New stores arriving in Wilkes-Barre, including Duck Donuts

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New stores are arriving on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township including a Duck Donuts and Sleep Number mattress. Robert Tamburro, trustee/general partner with TFP Limited told Eyewitness News on Wednesday 60,000 square foot shopping strip center will be taking over. Duck Donuts will take over a 1,200-square-foot spot along with […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

The spotted lanternfly is destroying crops in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An invasive insect is destroying crops in nine states, including Pennsylvania.  So far, dozens of counties in the state have been impacted, and now there's one more added to the quarantine list.While minimal, state leaders say there have been sightings of the spotted lanternfly in the northeastern part of Washington County, which was recently added to Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine list.It's a bug that's hard to miss, with black spots on its wings and red markings when its wings are open. While it may be pretty to look at, state and local leaders say the spotted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania state budget negotiations continue

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania lawmakers missed last week's budget deadline, so they'll continue negotiations this week. The state House is expected to hold voting sessions Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Without a new budget signed into law, the state is losing the authority to make some payments. However, a budget stalemate typically has to last several weeks before any effect on services is felt.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

4th of July celebration at Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Fireworks lighting up the night sky over the Diamond City once again, capping off a day filled with fun and games. "It's great the people are out and are getting to be around each other again and enjoying just coming in and celebrating this amazing country we live in," said Rob Hoffman, Allentown.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania Game Commission urges hunters to support ending ‘pink envelopes’

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking hunters to support a bill that would make it easier to obtain an antlerless deer license. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over-the-counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

PA CAP (Pennsylvania Client Assistance Program) 7-5-22

An overview of Arc Alliance services, including the PA Client Assistance Program, is outlined by Amanda Hundley, Quality Improvement Manager of the Arc Alliance Supports Coordination Organization, and Andrew Pennington, Outreach & Communications Director of PA CAP on The ARC: Building Bridges in Our Community. From the program: The Arc...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Qualifying Pennsylvanians To Receive Up To $975 In Tax Rebates

The Department of Revenue will be issuing tax rebates to qualifying Pennsylvanians beginning next month. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced Friday that it will be issuing tax rebates to qualifying homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities across the commonwealth starting July 1, 2022. Supplemental rebates will be calculated automatically for qualifying homeowners. The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost that number to $975. Property tax rebates will be distributed in early July. Supplemental rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program as claims are received and processed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Abortion Law: What is SB 956?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Senator Judy Ward (R-Blair) has proposed SB 956, which would clarify in the Pennsylvania Constitution that there is no right to an abortion or abortion funding. In November 2021 Ward said the amendment “is designed to maintain our laws regulating abortion and preventing the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy