Scattered Showers before the heat wave arrives

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a weekend with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms, we’re off to a mostly sunny and quiet start around much of the Western Slope this morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue throughout the rest of the morning with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s. Things are looking pretty good for the July 4th parades in Grand Junction, Palisade, and Montrose, all at 10 am. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be developing across the higher elevations along the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide later this afternoon. We can’t completely rule out one or two showers or storms elsewhere across the region, but by far the highest rain chances will stay over the higher elevations. Highs will wind up in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies wherever we don’t see any rain. Things are also looking pretty good for any evening or overnight plans around the Grand Valley, including the Grand Junction Rockies game and post-game fireworks out at Lincoln Park. Expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO