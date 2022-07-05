ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Scattered Showers before the heat wave arrives

By Christopher Guevara
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Many locations in the lower valleys remained dry today, but higher elevations have experienced different weather activity. Areas like the San Juans have experienced some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. As a result, some changes will occur tomorrow in the lower valleys before conditions dry...

Heat builds to triple digits by this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms will linger this evening. As is often the case, we won’t all get rain. Where rain does fall, it can fall heavily. Localized flash flooding is possible, especially on wildfire burn scars and in urban areas with poor drainage. Storms can also frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Remember if you can see lightning or hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck.
Hotter, drier weather will follow a wet Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last week we told you this week would turn drier and hotter. We still expect that hotter, drier change, but it’s a little bit slower to happen than we expected nearly a week ago. Hotter, Drier Weather On The Way. A hot high pressure...
Mountain showers and storms return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a weekend with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms, we’re off to a mostly sunny and quiet start around much of the Western Slope this morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue throughout the rest of the morning with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s. Things are looking pretty good for the July 4th parades in Grand Junction, Palisade, and Montrose, all at 10 am. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be developing across the higher elevations along the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide later this afternoon. We can’t completely rule out one or two showers or storms elsewhere across the region, but by far the highest rain chances will stay over the higher elevations. Highs will wind up in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies wherever we don’t see any rain. Things are also looking pretty good for any evening or overnight plans around the Grand Valley, including the Grand Junction Rockies game and post-game fireworks out at Lincoln Park. Expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s.
Warm temperatures for the holiday before big warm up ahead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the remainder of the day, we will rule out another chance of a light scattered storm to a light shower to move through. However, these chances are going to remain low. Areas in the higher elevations will continue to have the highest probability of receiving precipitation and some storm activity. Lower valleys will stay mostly dry but not rule out those chances. However, throughout the remainder of the evening hours, we will continue to see those widespread scattered rain and thunderstorms across the Western Slope, especially in the higher elevations.
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Fast-moving flash flood caught on camera in Colorado

A video, shared to Twitter by KKCO 11 News, shows the moment a flash flood ripped alongside a road near Lunch Loops in Grand Junction. "A flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas. Flash floods generally occur within 6 hours of the rainfall or other event that causes them. They frequently happen with little advance notice," the National Weather Service (NWS) records show.
Power knocked out in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The thunderstorm that just rolled across Grand Junction knocked out power to at least 5,000 people. Xcel Energy reports ten separate outages. The largest is in the Clifton with roughly 3,800 customers in the dark. Xcel reports crews are working on the outages and expects...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montrose, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montrose; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado South central Montrose County in west central Colorado * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 235 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Naturita, or 34 miles southeast of La Sal, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Naturita. This includes the following highways Colorado 90 between mile markers 30 and 33. Colorado 141 between mile markers 31 and 63. Colorado 145 between mile markers 115 and 116. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
1230 ESPN

A Former Colorado Mining Town is Now an Artsy Glamping Getaway

A former mining town in Montrose County has been transformed into an art-focused retreat, attracting more visitors and talented artists to the rural, southwestern Colorado community. The British Columbian mining company, Vanadium Corporation, initially established the rural area in 1942, to house engineers working at a nearby uranium mill. In...
4th of July firework safety

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 4th of July is here! Grand Junction held plenty of events throughout the day today to celebrate our independence. A parade kicked things off at 10 AM in downtown Grand Junction with the last event taking place tonight at the newly renovated Lincoln Park stadium at 9:45 PM.
Third of July Fireworks Display in Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Nothing says the Fourth of July like fireworks, and on Sunday, the City of Fruita is prepared for just that-- a glimmering display of lights in the sky for the community. “We want everyone to come down and enjoy,” said Recreation Manager Tom Casal.
Dylan does Grand Junction in Rough and Rowdy style

Bob Dylan and his Rough and Rowdy Ways Band played Grand Junction, of all places, on July 1. It was my first Dylan concert ever and I figured that he’s 80 and I’m well into my 6th decade on the planet so maybe I’d better get with it. Besides, the show was just a 90-minute drive away.
Mesa County Commissioners want state out of elections

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Commissioners plan to send a letter to Colorado’s Secretary of State demanding she remove special election watchers for the November General Election. Jenna Griswold ordered them after a grand jury indicted suspended Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters for election tampering. While not...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Fourth of July weekend pursuit leads to drug bust in Rifle

A high-speed pursuit and a traffic stop a day later led to a felony arrest and the discovery of more than a half-pound of methamphetamine and additional 51 fentanyl pills in Rifle. Rifle resident Miguel Lopez-Mares, 25, was arrested July 3 on felony unlawful possession with intent to distribute and...
GJ Cannabis Business License Application Review

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — 47 applications had been submitted before the deadline of 5 p.m. on June 8, 2022, for the City of Grand Junction’s Cannabis Business License. The City’s website has a listing of the 26 completed ones out of the ones that were submitted. However, the City Clerk’s Office discovered 21 applications to be incomplete after reviewing them, and those applicants have been notified by letter with a chance to appeal.
