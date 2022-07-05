ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

One shot after confrontation in Merced

By Jacque Porter
 2 days ago

MERCED, Calif. (KTXL) — The Merced Police Department said one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot following a confrontation.

Police said they were called to Denver Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday where they found a 40-year-old victim who had been shot in the leg.

Police said they had not identified a suspect.

