Racine 4th of July Parade Photos

By Denise Lockwood
 2 days ago

Colors of red, white, and blue filled the streets of downtown Racine Monday, July 4, 2022 at the 4th Fest of Greater Racine 4th of July parade.

Parade goers, community members, marching bands, schools, and organizations gathered to ring in Independence Day. The theme of this year’s festivity: “Home of the Brave.” Participants showcased this theme throughout the event in different ways.

The crowd clapped and cheered for service members. Larger than life floats were gawked at by many. A sense of unity and pride filled the air as Racine celebrated one of it’s favorite festivities, the parade. Among the route was the Grand Marshall: Leroy Butler, of the Green Bay Packers, Miss Racine 2022: María José Castillo Venegas, Mr. 4th Fest 2022: Mark Porcaro, Boys of 76’ Bronze Float-American Legion Post 310, Racine Area Veterans Inc. and many more.

This year’s event featured over 90 entries. Whether you missed the parade or want to look back on the fun that took place today, check out the photos. A gallery of the 2022 Racine 4th of July parade is featured below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOgn5_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vg0mC_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34c8cG_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QSg4_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6rge_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lgczb_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lHnQ_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpI6E_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gScGV_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20U4uI_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0xiV_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gen3s_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qeYOa_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZWix_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJo9V_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1M14_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yg0JL_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8Z4P_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rcnio_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TG6Fi_0gUm8vBd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAEvz_0gUm8vBd00

