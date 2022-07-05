ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

4TH OF JULY COMEBACK! Yordan Alvarez’s walk-off home run caps off Astros’ 7-6 win over Royals

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. And the Astros finished in grand fashion on Monday. After falling behind early on, Houston chipped away at Kansas City’s lead before one mighty swing by Yordan Alvarez completed the Astros’ biggest comeback win of the...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The Sports

Watch: Twins turn improbable triple play vs. White Sox

The Minnesota Twins made the highlight reel on the Fourth of July, turning a routine fly ball into a triple play against the Chicago White Sox. The play began when Griffin Jax had men on first and second with nobody out. A fly ball by A.J. Pollock sailed into the right-center gap but Byron Buxton was there to make the catch at the wall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Ignores Critical Comments By Joe Musgrove

The Los Angeles Dodgers began their series against the San Diego Padres with a 3-1 win behind Justin Turner providing all the scoring with two home runs. Turner’s solo homer off Joe Musgrove tied the game in the second inning, and his two-run shot in the seventh gave the Dodgers a decided lead. While the homers off Musgrove proved to be the difference, the Padres’ starter was dismissive of Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Houston, MO
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Houston, TX
Sports
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Yardbarker

Twins turn triple play, defeat White Sox in extra innings

The Minnesota Twins turned an improbable triple play and scored three runs in the top of the 10th to help fuel a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The Twins' highlight came in the eighth inning when Griffin Jax allowed runners on first and second with nobody out. A.J. Pollock's fly ball was heading to the right-center gap but Byron Buxton closed in to make the catch and caught Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada advancing on the play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

3 outfielders the New York Yankees could target at the trade deadline

One of the New York Yankees’ biggest weaknesses is right field, specifically Joey Gallo. Manager Aaron Boone can’t utilize Giancarlo Stanton as an everyday defender anymore, which automatically means Gallo is receiving a significant number of reps. However, general manager Brian Cashman will have an opportunity at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Carlos Lee
Person
Jake Odorizzi
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Derek Jeter Billboard Placement

There is an unwelcome sight for Boston Red Sox fans outside of Fenway Park right now: a huge billboard of Derek Jeter. The advertisement is for an upcoming ESPN documentary on Jeter, entitled "The Captain." It will debut in two weeks on ESPN and ESPN+. "This is currently outside of...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Braves acquire an infielder from the Blue Jays

Callez has not advanced past Rookie Ball for Toronto over three seasons, more than likely in part to his age. He’s only 21, but he has shown some flashes at times. In 2021, Callez posted an .812 OPS over ten games, but in 2022, Callez has had a rough season, only getting 13 at-bats with a triple to his name. This is nothing more than a depth trade, likely for cash, but given Alex Anthopoulos’ familiarity with the Blue Jays and Atlanta’s need for young talent, I don’t see the harm.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back familiar utility man to provide depth

The New York Yankees are always looking for talented depth pieces, which is why they could bring back former utilityman Tyler Wade. Wade was DFAd the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend, struggling on the offensive side to make an impact. This season, Wade has made 67 appearances with 147...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hou#Levelup#The Kansas City Royals
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Former Rockies Pitcher Reveals LA's Pitching Secrets

One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy