Sunbury, PA

Dam repair moving along, Lake Augusta projected to open in August

By Melissa Farenish
 2 days ago
Sunbury, Pa. — Lake Augusta is set to open for the boating season by August, as repairs to the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam wrap up.

Adam Leidich, Park Manager at Shikellamy State Park, said the repair process started earlier than he anticipated. Water levels of the Susquehanna River have been low the past few months, which is favorable for the dam repair project.

The inflatable dam, located at the main confluence of the Susquehanna River, is what creates the 3,000-acre body of water known as Lake Augusta. The area is popular with boaters, but boating season has been shortened the last few years due to repair needs.

Bag 6 of the inflatable dam was damaged in 2019 due to multiple high-water events. Though an emergency repair was made at the time, it was determined the bag would need to be replaced due to premature wear and tear. The bag is one of seven 8-foot inflatable bags that make up the 2,100-foot-long dam.

Leidich has been working on the repair of Bag 6 every day for the past few weeks. The bag was installed on July 1 and passed testing, Leidich said. Testing has continued throughout the holiday weekend.

"Starting next week, barring any unforeseen issues or highwater, the flashboard system and the riprap causeway will be removed which should take approximately one week," Leidich said on Friday. "Once those are removed, the staff will start to inflate the dam."

How quickly the inflation process goes will depend on the river levels and could take two weeks or more, according to Leidich.

"We anticipate Lake Augusta to be at full pool in the end-of-July into early-August timeframe," Leidich said.

Plans also are moving along for the former marina building on Packer Island. Leidich said DCNR is currently working on providing conceptual renderings of ideas for the marina building. One option that has been discussed is converting it into an open-air pavilion to be used for public events.

The building, which was dedicated in 1972 as the Basse A. Beck Educational Center, more recently was a restaurant until it closed permanently in 2002. It has been empty ever since. Though rehabilitation of the marina building has come up several times in the past 20 years, demolition of the more decrepit parts of the building didn't happen until summer 2021.

Leidich said the demolition was part of Phase 1, which meant taking the building down to the basic framing structure to prepare it for repurpose. The project is now in the design phase, which could take quite a bit of time.

The marina rehabilitation project is part of a larger list of statewide priorities for project scope and design. "...Only so many capital fund projects can be completed her year," Leidich explained. "As we have more information to share with the public, we will do so," Leidich said.

