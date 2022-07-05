Cox knocks hole-in-one at LRCC

Related
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Green Bay Perch Fishing Heats Up
Continuing right where it left off last fall, the yellow perch fishery in the waters of Green Bay off of Door County is producing some excellent catches. Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle & Archery in Sturgeon Bay said perch fishing has been so good that many anglers in boats have been able to land 15-fish limits. Smaller numbers – but enough for a meal if you’re patient and lucky – are typically caught from shore.
spectrumnews1.com
Alarming number of fish dying in Fox River, Bay of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis.— The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned fishermen not to touch any dead or sick fish they see in the Fox River or Bay of Green Bay. The warning comes after hundreds of dead were discovered floating down the river. Jason Breeggemann, the Wisconsin DNR’s Green Bay area fisheries biologist, said the first sightings of dead fish were reported June 18.
wearegreenbay.com
‘We expect and welcome all foodies’: Café opens in Green Bay, highlighting Lao food
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A café in Green Bay is bringing Lao culture to Wisconsin and serving up sweet and savory dishes in the community. According to a post on SaBaiDee Café’s Facebook, the grand opening was held in June. Owners Jenny and Ken Thammavong say the restaurant’s name has a meaning some might not know – in Laotian, SaBaiDee means “Hello.”
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay’s Best Bloody raises money for bleeding disorders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nothing beats a Bloody Mary on Sunday, especially when it’s for a good cause. The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation is hosting Green Bay’s Best Bloody on Sunday, July 10, at the Resch. The fundraiser is for bleeding disorders hemophilia and von Willebrand disease.
wearegreenbay.com
Food Truck rallies around northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Summer is full of fun things to do and with many people enjoying the outdoors, local food truck rallies continue to pop up in the Fox Valley. With a number of different cuisines and several different items, the food truck rallies in northeast Wisconsin have local communities coming back for more.
Door County Pulse
Burton’s on the Bay at Alpine Resort Blends the Nostalgic and New
When the news broke four years ago that Alpine Resort was listed for sale, I think it’s fair to say that I was not alone in holding my breath while awaiting news of its fate. What would become of the Door County icon and the nostalgia it brought to the county when everything around it seemed to be changing and growing at such a rapid pace?
101 WIXX
Fire Over The Fox Is Back, Along With A Stormy Forecast
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Many people are planning to be in downtown Green Bay to celebrate Independence Day on Monday. But the weather forecasted, isn’t looking the best for outdoor fun. Fire over the Fox is making full scaled comeback this year for the 4th of July...
whby.com
Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. The latest survey from GasBuddy.com lists the average in Appleton at $4.47 per gallon. That’s down 12 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped 9 cents to $4.49 a gallon. The national average is down...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay cancels fireworks, three others reschedule for tonight
Just because it will not be the Fourth of July does not mean you will not be able to catch fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. Rainy weather wrecked fireworks displays across northeast Wisconsin, including Door County. Communities like Baileys Harbor, Gills Rock, and Washington Island waited as long as they...
wearegreenbay.com
Safety concerns impact Green Bay Farmers’ Market on Broadway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In wake of the Highland Park shooting, there is a growing concern for safety at large gatherings and that is no different for the Farmers’ Market in Green Bay. There are barricades on the end of each street so cars can’t pass through....
WLUC
Thousands watch July 4th Parade in Kingsford & Iron Mountain
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - People across the Upper Peninsula celebrated Independence Day, including many in Dickinson County. “Happy Birthday, America!” That was what thousands of kids and families were cheering Monday morning, watching the annual Fourth of July Parade stroll through Kingsford and Iron Mountain. For the third straight...
whby.com
Fire causes estimated $1M in damage to Green Bay business
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fire causes an estimated $1 million in damage to a Green Bay business. Crews were called to Packer City Sales in the 1100 block of N. Baird Street shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen on the east side of...
Fire over the Fox delayed due to weather
After consulting with the National Weather Service, Fire Over the Fox will be delayed due to weather
spectrumnews1.com
Business cents: Book captures rich history of northeast Wisconsin companies
WISCONSIN —Did you know northeast Wisconsin was once one of the preeminent business communities in the United States?. Seems hard to believe, but it’s true. In the 1980s and 90s, companies like Krueger International, Fort Howard Paper Company, Schneider National and Schreiber Foods were leaders in innovation, creative solutions and cutting-edge technology, unlike anyone else in the U.S.
Green Bay man dies following motorcycle crash at UWGB
A Green Bay man died Friday night after his motorcycle crashed at UW-Green Bay's campus, according to university officials.
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Sawdust District project wants ‘iconic’ sign; The Howard expanding for outdoor events; input sought on block grant spending
Welcome to the July 4 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 26th issue of 2022. Sawdust District developers want ‘iconic’ sign. The Howard expanding for outdoor events. Coffee shop planned for Oregon...
101 WIXX
Stretch of Highway 47 in Outagamie County Closing for Construction
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — If you’re going up north from the Fox Valley this summer, you may want to plan a little extra time. A 10.1-mile stretch of Highway 47 will be under construction starting next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to resurface the road and replace culverts between Highway JJ in the town of Center and Highway B in the town of Black Creek. Work begins on Monday.
WBAY Green Bay
Independence Day Forecast: First Alert Weather Day, chance of showers/storms
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Plan ahead for a chance of afternoon and evening rain and storms on this 4th of July. 4th of July morning is starting off on a quiet note. Some filtered sunshine will be possible before clouds thicken later this morning. Breezes and humidity levels will increase during the day leading to higher odds of rain and storms by this afternoon and evening. A storm complex will move through this afternoon. A few of the storms could be on the strong side with heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding, and also damaging winds. Hail cannot be ruled out, but damaging winds appear more likely. Due to the threat for severe storms, it is a First Alert Weather Day. Be ready to bring any outdoor plans inside once the storms arrive this afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 2 vehicle crash on WIS 172 in Ashwaubenon has been cleared
SUNDAY 7/3/2022 – 3:09 p.m. ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDot has provided an update on the crash that occurred on the ramp from Hwy 172 East to I-41 South. According to a release, the crash has been cleared, all lanes and the ramp are now back open. Original...
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighter hurt during fire at east side business
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A firefighter was hurt at the scene of a fire at a business on Green Bay’s east side. Just after 5 a.m., Green Bay Metro Fire Department crews were called to Packer City Sales, LLC, 1124 N Baird St. The estimated cost of damage is $1 million, according to the department.
