Cox knocks hole-in-one at LRCC

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Plan ahead for a chance of afternoon and evening rain and storms on this 4th of July. 4th of July morning is starting off on a quiet note. Some filtered sunshine will be possible before clouds thicken later this morning. Breezes and humidity levels will increase during the day leading to higher odds of rain and storms by this afternoon and evening. A storm complex will move through this afternoon. A few of the storms could be on the strong side with heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding, and also damaging winds. Hail cannot be ruled out, but damaging winds appear more likely. Due to the threat for severe storms, it is a First Alert Weather Day. Be ready to bring any outdoor plans inside once the storms arrive this afternoon.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO