Colorado State

Fireworks rain showers possible, better chance for Tues storms

By Lauren Whitney
 2 days ago

Flooding Concerns With Heavy Rain 03:37

A few rain showers are still possible on Monday evening, however most of the wet weather should be wrapped up for the firework shows across the Front Range.

Tuesday will bring more rain and thunderstorms to Colorado. Thankfully, they don't look to be severe with the exception of the far northeastern corner of the state.

Flooding concerns will be very high for the central mountains. The Grizzly Creek burn scar will be under a Flash Flood Watch Tuesday afternoon thanks to the chance for very heavy rain in the area. We are at that time of year where the monsoon moisture flows into our state, so this won't be the last of the Flash Flood Watches we see.

Across the Front Range, we are looking at the possibility of afternoon rain and storms with highs in the low 90s once again.

We could see afternoon thunderstorms almost all week. By this weekend we are looking at highs very close to 100 degrees.

Related
Expect thunderstorms on Wednesday with small hail possible

Unusually cloudy and humid conditions will dominate the weather across most of Colorado on Wednesday. All the moisture in the air will fuel showers and thunderstorms by early afternoon. For Denver and the Front Range, the chance for rain between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. is at least 60%. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and a few thunderstorms may produce small hail and gusty outflow winds. The odds of any hail or wind being large enough or strong enough to cause damage is small.Locations east of the urban corridor have a somewhat higher chance for thunderstorms...
Colorado weather: More severe weather expected for Eastern Plains

A bumpy afternoon of severe weather for Colorado. Our Eastern Plains saw several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and even a few Tornado Warnings. Large hail pummeled many areas in the northeast along with a deluge of very intense rain. More of this is possible again on Thursday. Storms don't look to be nearly as widespread as Wednesday, but the ones that do develop will pack a punch of hail and heavy rain. Severe storms are likely once again for the eastern plains, and possibly even here in Denver. By Friday high pressure is starting to dig back in. This dries us out a bit more and warms us up to the 90s once again. This weekend we will be close to 100 degrees, and it's looking more likely that we crack into the triple digits. It should be hot and windy with isolated storms this weekend. 
Monsoon Storms Cause Flooding In Colorado Burn Scars

Heavy rain caused flooding near several of Colorado's burn scars on Tuesday, including the Grizzly Creek area. We expect another round of heavy rain on Wednesday with the next surge of monsoon storms to move through. Storms on Wednesday are looking to bring quite a bit of rain. This time...
IN THIS ARTICLE

