At least 10 people shot in multiple incidents across Boston overnight

By Susannah Sudborough
 2 days ago

Most of the victims have non-life-threatening wounds.

At least 10 people were injured during six or more different shootings in Boston the night before the Fourth of July, Boston police said Monday.

The shootings happened in several different neighborhoods, spanning from the South End to Hyde Park.

One victim is in critical condition, and another is in serious but stable condition, but most of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Km1yl_0gUm5s4j00
At least six different shootings happened the night before the Fourth of July. – Google My Maps

The Boston Globe reported that a Boston Police Department spokesperson said there is often a rise in violence in the city during Fourth of July weekend.

Despite the recent shootings, Boston police data shows that shootings are down for the year, with the number of shootings down 32% and the number of victims down 21% compared to this time last year.

On Monday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters at a news conference that all the incidents will be thoroughly investigated.

“My heart goes out to all the family members of all those who were impacted by unnecessary and unacceptable violence in our city,” she said. “We are working every day to make sure that Boston is a city where everyone is supported, connected to opportunity, and can ensure accountability for what happens.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden released a statement on the shootings Monday:

“Guns are too easy to acquire in other states, and too many of those guns are coming into Boston and ending up in the hands of people too willing to use them. The recent Supreme Court decision could make this illegal gun flow even worse.”

Boston Police Department spokesperson Kim Tavares said that officers responded to the first shooting at 10:42 p.m. Sunday night after receiving a report that a person was shot at 50 Woodbole Ave. in Mattapan.

At the scene, officers found a juvenile male suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Soon after, at 10:58 p.m., police responded to a report of a person shot at 18 Greenville St. in Roxbury. There, Tavares said, officers found a man who was seriously injured by a gunshot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last known to be in serious but stable condition.

At the scene, Tavares said, police noticed a vehicle leaving the area. The car was later stopped in the area of St. James Street.

The driver had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Tavares said police found a gun on him, and that he is now in custody on firearms charges related to the gun.

Police are still investigating both incidents, the Globe reported, and do not yet know whether the man in custody was involved with the shooting on Greenville Street.

Many of the gunshot wound victims came from an early morning incident in Dorchester.

Tavares said officers responded to the intersection of Bailey Street and Washington Street at 12:15 a.m. for a report of multiple people shot. They found three men who all appeared to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. A fourth victim later walked into a nearby hospital for treatment, Tavares said.

One of the victims was later determined to have been injured by shards of glass instead of a gunshot, the Globe reported.

No arrests have been made in connection with the Dorchester shooting, and the incident is still being investigated, the Globe reported.

At 1:16 a.m., Tavares said, officers responded to another shooting in the area of 37 Monsignor Reynolds Way in the South End. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Next, around 2:19 a.m., officers responded to the area of 17 Elizabeth St. in Mattapan. There, Tavares said, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He is still in critical condition.

Shortly after, a man walked into Boston Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and officers responded around 2:23 a.m., Tavares said. It is unclear where the shooting occurred.

Finally, at 4:57 a.m., officers were called to 195 Garfield Ave. in Hyde Park for a report of shots fired, Tavares said. They found multiple shell casings and used fireworks, as well as a woman who had been shot through the wall of her apartment.

The woman was grazed by the bullet and was treated on the scene , but declined to be taken to a hospital for further treatment.

