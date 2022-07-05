ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Woman rescued from woods in Lawrence County after falling off horse

By Zach Hester
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 65-year-old woman was rescued Monday after falling from her horse in the woods in Lawrence County.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Brian Covington, the call came in around 12:15 p.m. that a woman had fallen from her horse and possibly broken her hip.

Covington said the woman had been riding with a friend when the accident happened. The other person was able to call for help.

Multiple units were dispatched to the scene at the Borden Creek Trailhead with a Kubota and wheeled stretcher to haul the woman out.

Officials told News 19 that the woman was found about three miles into the trail and treated by a paramedic. Covington said as of 11 p.m., crews were out of the woods and headed to Huntsville Hospital.

The agencies that responded to the call include the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Moulton Fire Department, Mt. Hope Fire Department, RAT-SAR, Colbert County K-9 units, and officials with the Alabama Forestry Law Enforcement.

