‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Kanan Will Become a Much Darker Character in Season 2

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will return to Starz for Season 2 on August 14. The ’90s set drama series follows Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis ) in his teen years. In Season 1, Kanan was mostly innocent. However, he’s learned just how far his queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller) is willing to go to get what she wants.

In season 2, Kanan is set to be a much darker character.

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Kanan and Raq’s relationship will become fractured in ‘Power Book II: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

With a potential time jump, Raq’s revelation about D-Wiz and Kanan grappling with pulling the trigger on a police officer, things are bound to be strained between Raq and Kanan in season 2.

“I think the foundation of Kanan and Raq’s relationship has been broken, at this point,” Curtis told PopSugar . “There’s definitely been a trust and a boundary on both sides that’s been crossed. It’s just really interesting seeing how they deal with the constant back-and-forth of ‘blood is thicker than water, but I still can’t forget this.’ I can’t wait to see how it all comes together, because it really comes to a boiling point — just the edginess and the intensity that’s there.”

Kanan will become a much darker character this season

During a recent episode of The Crew Has It with Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo, Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp revealed that Kanan will become a much darker character in season 2. We think this means he’s going to learn a lot more about his mother and the truth about Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) being his father will also likely come to light.

“Season two is the continuation of season one in terms of the explosiveness,” Curtis told PopSugar . “There’s a lot of new information that’s going to be revealed, and there are a lot of new feelings and this new sense of self with every character that’s involved. It’s going to be a really, really interesting ride.”

A lot of unexpected things will happen in ‘Power Book II: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

As we watch Kanan begin to shift and transform into the man we came to know in Power , there will also be a lot of other unexpected things that will happen in season 2.

It is super unexpected,” Miller told Vanity Fair . “And I will mention Sascha Penn one more time because it doesn’t happen without him. His level of detail and how to structure scenes and really just all of these different things that happen with these characters and how seamless it is and how everything has a reason. Every character is special within this world. I mean, it is really great TV. And you’re not ready for this second season because that was just the beginning. We were getting to know these characters and now relationships have been broken. Can we go back from that? You know, family is family. Will they come back together? Will they not? And we grapple a lot with that in the second season. All of the actions had consequences. Do you go back and what do you do? Will Raq stay on the throne or will she not stay on the throne? So, it’s pretty interesting. I’m excited for people to see.”

