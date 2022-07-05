ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker opens up about 'life-threatening pancreatitis': Here are the symptoms to watch for

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
GMA
GMA
 2 days ago
Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images, FILE

Travis Barker is on the mend after experiencing symptoms of "life threatening" pancreatitis.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, the musician told his followers that he went in for an endoscopy Monday night -- but after dinner, he experienced painful symptoms.

Mary Clavering/Getty Images, FILE

"I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," he wrote. "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive ara, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis."

Pancreatitis occurs when there is inflammation in the pancreas, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Symptoms can include pain in the upper abdomen that may extend to your back, as well as nausea and vomiting, fever, rapid pulse and weight loss.

The NIDDK says that causes of pancreatitis include gallstones, heavy alcohol use, medicines, and genetic disorders of the pancreas. Treatment for the disease can involve a hospital stay with intravenous fluids and pain medicine. Surgery may sometimes be needed to treat complications, according to the NIDDK.

Since his hospitalization, Barker said he is "very very grateful" for intensive treatment.

"I am currently much better," he said on Twitter.

In her Instagram story over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian, Barker's wife, also shared an update with her followers about how she and her family have been coping.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she began. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up wth severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support," she added. "I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

