ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Sam Ofstad Named First Women’s Basketball Coach at NCMC

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nqh9i_0gUm4SMA00

PETOSKEY – North Central Michigan College in Petoskey is starting up an athletic department this year and Sam Ofstad will serve as the first women’s basketball coach in program history.

Ofstad will also serve as NCMC’s Sports Information Director.

She comes to the Timberwolves after serving as an assistant coach at Iowa Wesleyan University last year.

From court construction to roster construction, Ofstad said she’s embracing the many challenges of starting a program from scratch.

“It’s exciting. I tell them that I’m super excited as a coach and I know if I was a player going into a program that’s never been there, I get to be the one to start it,” Ofstad said. “So I kind of use that little spiel of ‘you can come here and start the whole athletic program, you’ll always be known because of that.’ It’s a great thing because not a lot of coaches or athletes get to do that. So it’s something that’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing and it’s super exciting.”

North Central Michigan College will compete in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Stunning Lakeside Getaway at Long Lake

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a stunning home on Long Lake in Traverse City. “When you walk in the front door/ You can see right through the glass doors to the water. And then when you’re sitting in the inside, it almost seems like you’re on a boat. You know, you’re kind of looking over it like there’s nothing below you and you’re looking right over the water, which was carefully designed so that you had that feel.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

$25,000 reward offered for information about fatal northern Michigan hit-and-run on 9-year anniversary

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve a 2013 hit-and-run. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle in the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City just before 2 a.m. July 5, 2013, when someone hit her. The 29-year-old was killed, and the driver still hasn't been found.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petoskey, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
Petoskey, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
The Ann Arbor News

Clay Cliffs in Northern Michigan: The wild lakeshore cliffs you’ve never seen before

LEELANAU COUNTY-- Tucked away in the Leelanau Peninsula is a natural area featuring majestic 200-foot cliffs and 1,700 feet of protected shoreline. The Clay Cliffs Natural Area was preserved in 2013. The small but beautiful 104.5-acre parcel with nearly 2,000 feet of frontage on both Lake Michigan and North Lake Leelanau is managed by the Leelanau Conservancy.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Tim Allen’s yacht spills diesel into up north Michigan marina

NORTHPORT, MI – A diesel spill from a Michigan celebrity’s yacht closed an up north marina and adjacent beach during the recent holiday weekend. Authorities confirmed between 30 and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the water in Northport’s marina because of a faulty fuel filter seal on a yacht owned by Tim Allen. The famous Michigander is known for voicing the Buzz Lightyear character in the Disney-Pixar Toy Story film franchise and lending his celebrity voice to the Pure Michigan advertising campaign.
NORTHPORT, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
848
Followers
2K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy