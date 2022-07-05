Sam Ofstad Named First Women’s Basketball Coach at NCMC

PETOSKEY – North Central Michigan College in Petoskey is starting up an athletic department this year and Sam Ofstad will serve as the first women’s basketball coach in program history.

Ofstad will also serve as NCMC’s Sports Information Director.

She comes to the Timberwolves after serving as an assistant coach at Iowa Wesleyan University last year.

From court construction to roster construction, Ofstad said she’s embracing the many challenges of starting a program from scratch.

“It’s exciting. I tell them that I’m super excited as a coach and I know if I was a player going into a program that’s never been there, I get to be the one to start it,” Ofstad said. “So I kind of use that little spiel of ‘you can come here and start the whole athletic program, you’ll always be known because of that.’ It’s a great thing because not a lot of coaches or athletes get to do that. So it’s something that’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing and it’s super exciting.”

North Central Michigan College will compete in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association.