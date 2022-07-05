‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Official YouTube Channel, Website Seemingly Deleted After Series Conclusion

Click here to read the full article.

The official internet presence of “ The Wendy Williams Show ” seems to be no more. The series’ YouTube channel, as well as the official websites for Wendy Williams Productions and the program, are no longer accessible.

Searches for the channel through YouTube and various search engines yield no results, potentially making hundreds of hours of clips and features from the series unavailable to view.

Meanwhile, .com domains such as “wendywilliamsproductions” and “wendyshow,” which had previously hosted official resources for the production company and the talk show, respectively, no longer direct to their previous pages. “Wendywilliamsproductions” is listed as available under a Go Daddy auction, while “wendyshow” pulls up a DNS error.

The revelation comes two weeks after “The Wendy Williams Show” aired the final episode of its 13-season run. The daytime talk show had been producing its most recent 2021-2022 season without its host due to Williams’ health-related issues.

The series concluded on June 17, with guest host Sherri Shepherd and a video montage celebrating Williams’ talk show run. Shepherd is set to host a new talk show, “Sherri,” beginning in the 2022-2023 season. The program will hail from Debmar-Mercury, the producer-distributor that was also behind Wendy Williams’ program.

Williams’ absence this season has remained somewhat of a mystery for her devoted fans. In March of this year, she was placed under a financial guardianship and claimed misconduct by Wells Fargo.

Since the talk show’s conclusion, Williams has appeared in a video interview with TMZ to discuss her health and her ambitions to enter the podcast industry.

Debmar-Mercury and Williams’ publicist were not immediately available for comment regarding the series’ diminished internet presence.

Speaking to Variety in May, the co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, addressed the situation with Williams, saying they’d like to work with the host again.

“Other than her health, she could have continued to keep doing it as long as she wanted. She was still getting a rating and she has a die-hard audience that turned it into a profitable show,” said Marcus. “We were protecting the business, while we waited for her. And at some point, we had to say, ‘We have a business to run and she’s not here.’ It was a hard call.”