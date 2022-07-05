ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios reveals his agent had to haul him out of a pub at 4am on the morning of his 2019 Wimbledon loss to Rafael Nadal before incident led to hilarious press conference blow-up

By Kristy Williams
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nick Kyrgios has made the stunning confession that he had to be removed from a pub at 4am on the day of his 2019 loss to Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon - and said the episode proved how much he has grown on and off the court.

The Australian won through to his first Grand Slam quarter final in seven years by beating Brandon Nakashima on Tuesday night and reflected on how different his preparation was three years ago compared to this year's tournament.

'I sit here now in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon again, and I just know there's so many people that are so upset,' he said in the post-match press conference.

'I just feel like I've been through so much. I feel like I'm able to stay more composed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y76gj_0gUm3FAA00
Nick Kyrgios celebrates after defeating Brandon Nakashima at Wimbledon overnight

Kyrgios came to the attention of world tennis when he defeated Rafael Nadal as a 19-year-old at Wimbledon in 2014, but the Spanish legend turned the tables five years later.

The star Aussie said he was proud of how far he'd grown since the moment.

'My agent had to come to force me out of a pub at 4am to play Nadal, second round, on Centre Court, Wimbledon. I've come a long way, that's for sure,' said Kyrgios.

'I've got an incredible support crew. My physio is one of my best friends. My best friend is my agent. I've got the best girlfriend in the world. I've just got so many people around me, they just support me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTg0M_0gUm3FAA00
Nick Kyrgios gestures to the crowd after defeating Brandon Nakashima and getting through to his first Grand Slam quarter final for seven years

The incident, in 2019, also led to a hilarious exchange with a female reporter.

Lucia Hoffman, a journalist for Inside Tennis magazine, asked Kyrgios whether he might have performed better against Nadal if he hadn't have been at the Dog and Fox pub, and he took great delight in pointing out he recognised her at his post-match press conference.

'You were at the pub last night!' pointing at Hoffman, who replied by saying: 'Oh yes, I know,' much to the delight of everyone else at the press conference.

She then joked, 'You are ruining my reputation!' to which Kyrgios smoothly retorted, 'OK, OK, that's hilarious.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lL2iI_0gUm3FAA00
Nick Kyrgios (right) kisses tennis journalist Lucia Hoffman (left) in 2019. She busted him for being in the pub before his match against Nadal in a hilarious press conference moment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iggGP_0gUm3FAA00
It's a safe bet Kyrgios isn't downing shots at a pub near Wimbledon during this year's tournament, where he's played some brilliant tennis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLcRe_0gUm3FAA00
Nick Kyrgios wasn't impressed with some of the questions at his press conference overnight - especially ones about his dress sense 

After his impressive win over Nakashima, during which he overcame a minor shoulder injury, Kyrgios credited his support team for helping him grow from moments like those.

'I feel like I can reflect on all those dark times when I pushed them all away. Now to sit here in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, feeling good, feeling composed, feeling mature, having that around me, I'm extremely blessed,' he said after the match.

However, he was angry with being asked about breaking the tournament's all-white dress code before and after the win, by wearing red trainers and a red baseball cap.

'I do what I want. I'm not above the rules, I just like wearing my Jordans (trainers),' he said.

'It's more attention for me. What's that saying? Any publicity is good publicity, right?'

The win sets up a quarter-final match-up against Chile's Cristian Garin, who defeated Kyrgios' compatriot Alex de Minaur in a five-se epic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8mHO_0gUm3FAA00
Nick Kyrgios serves in his four-set win over Brandon Nakashima

Kyrgios said he was disappointed for de Minaur, but excited for what he could achieve in the rest of the tournament.

'I was really excited to play de Minaur, to be honest. He has been flying the Aussie flag for so long. I came on court when he was two sets up, so I was expecting to play him, but I'm not even thinking about that,' he said.

'I need a glass of wine for sure tonight, for sure! I stepped out here against one of the greatest of all time and beat him (the 2014 win over Nadal). These are all things I had in the back of my mind.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12pHpS_0gUm3FAA00
Nick Kyrgios gets ready to give an interview after his win over Brandon Nakashima

Kyrgios will enjoy a day off before taking on Garin in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night, AEST.

Tonight's quarter-finals will see Novak Djokovic take on Jannik Sinner and David Goffin play British underdog Cameron Norrie.

RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Mail

Another one! Barcelona announce their second signing of the day as they finally confirm ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen follows Franck Kessie to the Nou Camp... and Danish defender signs on with massive £430MILLION release clause

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the day, with Andreas Christensen announced just hours after Franck Kessie's arrival. The Danish defender left Chelsea when his contract expired this summer and therefore joins the Spanish giants on a free transfer. Christensen has joined LaLiga side Barcelona on a four-year contract,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fox News

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios admits he 'threw away' service game in win over Brandon Nakashima

Nick Kyrgios defeated American Brandon Nakashima in five sets to move on to the quarterfinal round at Wimbledon – the second time he has reached the stage at the tournament. Kyrgios has not drawn a favorable reaction to his style and the emotional way he has played the game, and his recent comments about his strategy in the win over Nakashima are sure to ruffle more feathers.
TENNIS
The Independent

Dominant Rafael Nadal produces Wimbledon masterclass to reach quarter-finals

In perhaps his most dominant display yet at Wimbledon this year, Rafael Nadal displayed more signs that he is peaking at the right time to further elevate what has been an astonishing 2022.Novak Djokovic, who has already demoralised his opponents with consistently clean, ruthless tennis at these Championships, remains the man to beat. But the Spaniard continues to polish his game and close the gap, rediscovering an immaculate touch and judgement went bolting from the baseline in what is his first time back in SW19 for three years.Naturally there was rust as Francisco Cerundolo and RiÄardas Berankis each stole a...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios reveals his 'suicidal thoughts' as he breaks silence on allegations he assaulted his ex - and another former lover blasts 'disappointing' question she was asked about their relationship

Nick Kyrgios says he's looking forward to his chance to respond to allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and has spoken frankly about his mental health struggles after blasting his way into his first Grand Slam semi-final. Kyrgios had too much firepower for Cristian Garin, eliminating the unseeded Chilean 6-4 6-3...
TENNIS
AFP

Nadal unsure he will be fit to face Kyrgios in Wimbledon semi

Rafael Nadal admits he does not know whether he will be fit to face Nick Kyrgios in Friday's Wimbledon semi-finals after an abdominal injury nearly forced him to quit against Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard admitted his father and sister had been gesticulating for him to quit his quarter-final match against Fritz but said he "hated" the idea.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

