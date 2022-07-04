White Sox, MLB decide to play game after parade shooting

CHICAGO — Andrew Vaughn tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Leury Garcia hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.The White Sox trailed five times in the game and tied it each time before taking their first and only lead in extra innings to avoid a three-game sweep. Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak to the AL Central-leading Twins."I was dancing in the locker room," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. "Pulled something, too."Playing his first game since April...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO