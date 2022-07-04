ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox, MLB decide to play game after parade shooting

ksl.com
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox talked to Major League Baseball about postponing their game against...

www.ksl.com

Yardbarker

Twins turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history against White Sox

The Minnesota Twins made history Monday with MLB's first ever 8-5 triple play, thanks to base running mistakes made by the Chicago White Sox. With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the White Sox had an opportunity to take the lead with no outs and runners on first and second base. Chicago's A.J. Pollock hit a deep fly ball, but it was tracked down by Twins center fielder Byron Buxton.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox activate OF Eloy Jimenez from IL

Prior to landing on the injured list, Jimenez had started the 2022 season 8-for-36 with one home run and seven RBIs. Jimenez got a late start to the 2021 campaign due to a torn pectoral tendon and recorded 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and a .249/.303/.437 slash line over 213 at-bats covering 55 games.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Twins slug five homers, demolish White Sox

The Minnesota Twins used five homers -- including two from Alex Kirilloff -- to demolish the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Tuesday night. The Twins were on fire at the plate against Chicago right-hander Michael Kopech, who had allowed just five home runs coming into the evening. The twins would tag the right-hander for four home runs over 4.2 innings including a solo home run from Max Kepler to put Minnesota on the board.
CHICAGO, IL
#Parade #Independence Day #The Chicago White Sox #Major League Baseball
numberfire.com

White Sox's Reese McGuire sitting for Wednesday matinee

Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. McGuire went 3-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Twins, but he's still out of the lineup a day later for the fourth time in five games. Seby Zavala is catching for Lance Lynn and hitting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Twins fall to Chicago White Sox 9-8

CHICAGO — Andrew Vaughn tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Leury Garcia hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.The White Sox trailed five times in the game and tied it each time before taking their first and only lead in extra innings to avoid a three-game sweep. Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak to the AL Central-leading Twins."I was dancing in the locker room," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. "Pulled something, too."Playing his first game since April...
CHICAGO, IL

