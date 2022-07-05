ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Roman Reigns And Ronda Rousey Announced For 7/8 WWE SmackDown

By Jeremy Lambert
 2 days ago

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set for Friday's WWE SmackDown. The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is headed to Friday's WWE SmackDown and he wants to be acknowledged. Reigns hasn't been seen since the...

