LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lovers of Cajun food will now have another place to go, as beloved eatery Hot N Juicy Crawfish is set to open a new location in downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, Hot N Juicy will open this September at the Downtown Grand. The new restaurant will mark Hot N Juicy’s fifth location in Nevada, the release states.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO