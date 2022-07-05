At least 1 shot near MLK Park in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting on the city’s southeast side that’s injured at least one person.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Prince St. SE, just west of Fuller Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

( Grand Rapids police respond to a shooting in the 1100 block of Prince St. SE on July 4, 2022. )

Police said a man was found with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police said Tuesday morning that their investigation was ongoing.

Monday night’s shooting happened in the same block where a 14-year-old and 15-year-old were shot on June 14 . Officers were searching for three suspects in that case.

This was the second shooting Grand Rapids police were called to on July 4. Earlier in the day, officers responded to a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy .

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

