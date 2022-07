BANGOR TWP, MI — Two boating mishaps in Bay County over the Independence Day weekend resulted in three people being hospitalized. The first incident occurred about 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, and involved a single-boat crash on the Kawkawlin River. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene to find the boat parked at a dock on the side of the waterway, its two occupants lying injured nearby.

