Suspect in Betty Cobb’s Kidnapping Case from Calhoun County

By Lee Evancho
 2 days ago

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Tony Lamar White is a suspect in the kidnapping today. He is believed to be on foot in the area of 4th St in Anniston. Multiple teams from multiple agencies are looking for this suspect. If you have any contact with him call 911 immediately. As the the kidnapping victim Ms. Betty Cobb was located as of 7:15 pm. She is safe, but her abductor is on the run and being sought.

UPDATE:  BOLO for Chrysler 300 Silver 2006 TAG 11JA702

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BaNrL_0gUm1kOz00

UPDATE : Captured – To the see the original missing persons article or the press conference article please use the provided links.

