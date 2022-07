Clouds continued to stream over northern California Tuesday with isolated rain showers, gusty wind and warming temperatures. Our weather will begin to feel a lot more like summer should as the weekend approaches. The trough of low pressure which brought so much comfortable weather for the extended 4th of July weekend remains over northern California, but it is beginning to fill and weaken. Isolated rain showers will still be possible this evening, but very little rain will fall. We can expect a partly cloudy sky tonight and tomorrow. Lows will range from the lower 40s in the mountains to the 50s and 60s in the foothills and valley. After some morning clouds, we'll have sun and breezes Wednesday with highs from the 70s to the 90s.

