ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

IBVSOs: Stand down VA Asset and Infrastructure Review process

By Julia LeDoux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myqVy_0gUlzV5200
The Independent Budget Veterans Service Organizations have called for the stand down of the VA's Asset and Infrastructure Review process in a joint statement. Photo credit CENTERCOVER

A group of Veterans Service Organizations has called for the “stand down” of the Department of Veterans Affairs Asset and Infrastructure Review Process.

In a joint statement released Thursday, the Independent Budget Veterans Service Organizations (IBVSOs) – Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, and Veterans of Foreign Wars – said they recognize the critical importance of VA’s infrastructure in ensuring veterans receive needed care and believe it has been underprioritized for years.

“Over the past several years, we have testified numerous times about our concerns with the AIR process, particularly VA’s market assessments, and the need for rigorous oversight. In order for it to succeed, there needed to be complete buy-in and full transparency among all stakeholders. This did not happen,” the statement, released on June 30, continues.

The call came after a bipartisan group of senators announced their opposition on June 27 to the Asset and Infrastructure Commission process, signifying an end to the commission and halting the VA’s plans to close 174 of its facilities nationwide. Half of the medical centers recommended for closure by the VA would be replaced by new construction under the plan.

The IBVSOs called the announcement that the AIR Commission will not move forward as intended disheartening, but not unexpected.

“The process was flawed from the beginning, in part due to a global pandemic, and did not have the necessary support from Congress or the Administration,” they said. “For these reasons, and others, the IBVSOs believe the best course of action is to stand down the process rather than proceed with a half-measured attempt at a major overhaul of VA’s infrastructure.”

The wide-ranging MISSION ACT mandated the VA to research, develop and publish a list of recommendations that would modernize its medical facilities and health care delivery methods. It also set up the Asset and Infrastructure Review process and independent AIR Commission.

The legislation calls for those recommendations to be reviewed by the commission, which would then report its findings to the president. The Senate has yet to act on any of President Joe Biden’s nine nominees to serve on the commission.

Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) released the joint statement, which signifies the end of the AIR Commission.

“While the AIR process appears over, it shined much-needed light on the urgent need to prioritize VA facilities.” the IBVSOs said. “This reenergized conversation cannot be allowed to crumble apart, like too many of the VA buildings this Commission was meant to address.”

Biden has until Feb. 15, 2023, to approve the commissions' final recommendations and if he doesn’t approve those recommendations by March 30, 2023, the process ends.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. Sen. Rounds announces plan to stop VA hospital closures

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., announced Monday that the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs has found a way to stop the proposed closure of several U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facilities, including the hospitals at Hot Springs and Fort Meade. Speaking before a crowd of veterans just outside of...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Rob Portman
Person
John Thune
Person
Martin Heinrich
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Navy Times

Largest budget in VA history gets backing from House appropriators

House appropriators on Thursday backed the White House plan for a Department of Veterans Affairs budget of more than $300 billion in fiscal 2023, but with more transparency as to how medical costs are driving up that total annually. Members of the House Appropriations Committee approved the spending plan by...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

Majority of Americans think Supreme Court overturning Roe was more about politics than law

With confidence in the Supreme Court falling, more than half of Americans oppose the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly six in 10 say the ruling was based more on politics than on the law, according to the latest poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist. Conducted in days following the decision, this latest poll also found that more than half of Americans are concerned that the Supreme Court will reconsider issues such as contraception and same-sex marriage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Stimulus Checks Are Coming to Residents in 13 States. Will You Get a Tax Rebate?

After the start of the pandemic, the federal government issued three rounds of stimulus checks: Eligible Americans received up to $1,200 starting in April 2020, up to $600 beginning in December 2021 and up to $1,400 starting in March 2021. It's unlikely another round of federal stimulus money is coming this year. But some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to their residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Review#American#The Air Commission
Washington Examiner

Biden’s executive actions on food stamps, Obamacare, student loans will balloon deficit, CBO says

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration's reckless spending is hurting individual consumers and the economy as a whole.]. A letter from the Congressional Budget Office in response to an inquiry by a Republican congressman from Missouri confirms that the Biden administration’s executive actions will increase costs to federal taxpayers and fuel rising deficits.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley among 33 Republicans to oppose bipartisan gun legislation that passes the Senate

Senators Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Rand Paul were among the majority of Republicans who voted against the first piece of gun legislation to pass the Senate in more than two decades, despite the fact that 15 Republicans--including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell--voted to pass it. In total, 33 Republicans voted against the legislation despite the fact that Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina negotiated on the legislation with Senators Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota did not vote.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden’s fairy-tale view of land mines threatens the lives of our armed forces

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent policy decision by the Biden administration could hamper U.S. troops' ability to defend themselves]. The Biden administration last week announced it would dramatically limit the use of anti-personnel land mines by U.S. forces and destroy the entire...
MILITARY
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy