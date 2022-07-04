ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man found stabbed at Phoenix gas station

By Miguel Torres, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

A man was left with a life-threatening injury after being stabbed at a Phoenix gas station Monday, according to Phoenix police.

Officers found the man after answering a call at a 16th Street and Highland Avenue gas station.

Fire crews rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Officers remained at the scene as they continued the investigation.

Police did not release the identity of the stabbed man or information about suspects.

Reach crime reporter Miguel Torres at Miguel.Torres@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @MTorresTweet .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man found stabbed at Phoenix gas station

