Soda City Live: Tie-dye Shirt ideas for kids for Summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - National Fried Chicken Day is celebrated every year on July 6. In honor of the day, Hannah Cumler visited a local restaurant that’s been serving up fried chicken for over 100 years. Drake’s Duck-In opened its doors in 1907 and continues to serve its customers...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On this week’s ‘Be Well Wednesday’ Soda City Live host Billie Jean Shaw learns about yoga with fitness trainer Spencer Amado. Spencer shows yoga exercises that focus on core strengthening for people who workout intensively or on a beginner level!. Notice a spelling...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After sharing a stage with mainstream artists, Terence Young knows a thing or two about music,. Young is a musician who’s talents have allowed him to travel and perform professionally for years. Terence recently launched a live concert series for The Main Course, a restaurant...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Fair has opened submissions for competitive exhibits. Submissions will be on display between Oct. 12-23 in categories ranging from agriculture and livestock to arts, crafts and flowers. “Competitive exhibits are the heart and soul of the South Carolina State Fair,” General Manager...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia parking meters have transitioned to a two-payment option. This means at most meters in the city, drivers have the option to pay with coins or the city's mobile passport app. But some app users say they're still getting ticketed despite paying on their mobile devices.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The recent swarm of earthquakes in Kershaw County could be our state’s longest period of earthquakes in a row, that’s according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Last week’s series of earthquakes left some homeowners wondering if there are any signs they can...
Late last year, after nearly 30 years of operating the beloved No Name Deli off of Columbia's Elmwood Avenue, owner Glenn Kubilus and his wife, Laura, decided they were ready to retire and sell the restaurant they owned. "It was time," Kubilus said. "Working every day... it's so labor intensive,...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources welcomed the newest member of its K9 team on Tuesday, Hank! According to SCDNR, Hank will spend his first ten months focusing on environmental and socialization training, before moving into more in-depth K9 training. The SCDNR K9 team is trained to help law enforcement track […]
Whether you prefer your fried chicken perfectly-spiced and crunchy, on top of syrupy waffles or covered in a special hot sauce and served with white bread, there is no shortage of incredible restaurants waiting to serve up the savory, crispy dish. Eater searched the country to find some of the...
Nestling between three rivers, Columbia is the second biggest city in South Carolina. They have many local spots such as museums and gardens and are known for their relatively low cost of living. If you ever visit or live in the area, here are eighteen best seafood restaurants in Columbia, SC, to satisfy your cravings.
Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What could be better than a slice of American Pie?. Try this delicious recipe from the ButterKreme Queen!. 4 cups of mixed berries (frozen) Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With many Americans transitioning to plant- based diets, you may find its more difficult to plan what to prepare for guests. MaybeIamVegan’s black bean burger recipe is the perfect beef alternative for your omnivorous guests and it can even stand its own against any other meat on the grill and its so good, if you aren’t vegan, you’ll think you are.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One year ago, 19-year-old Trinity Sanders was shot and killed in southeast Columbia. Columbia Police is still looking for a suspect who could have committed the crime. “It’s still heartbreaking for her to not be here with me smiling, talking and getting our nails done....
Despite finishing as first runner-up to Miss South Carolina pageant winner Miss Hartsville Jill Dudley, Miss Florence Berkley Bryant was grateful for the experience. “First of all, I want to say how grateful I am to be representing Florence on the Miss South Carolina stage,” said Bryant of competing in the annual pageant held June 25 at Township Auditorium in Columbia.
COLUMBIA — A new state farmers market is planned closer to downtown Columbia and already has received $4 million from the lawmakers, The Post and Courier has learned. The state Legislature moved the money originally set aside for the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center expansion to fund a new farmers market on Bluff Road near the Atlas Road intersection.
GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) – The Lexington County Peach Festival returned to Gilbert over Independence Day Weekend after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. While Gilbert used to be the peach capitol of South Carolina, six decades of urban development pushed commercial orchards out of Lexington County. Come 2022, the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The James E Clyburn Research and Scholarship Foundation is providing free deliveries of Harvest Hope food bank boxes to Santee residents. The food giveaway has been in place for over 10 years serving residents in Santee and the surrounding communities. “There is a need in...
The Graduating Class of 2022 Earned More Than $2 Million in Scholarship Funds. Columbia, S.C. – South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 across the state, celebrated the school’s graduating class of high school seniors on Tuesday. The virtual school hosted three in-person ceremonies, one at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, one at the Greenville Convention Center and another at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center on June 7. The Class of 2022 also has the option of participating in virtual events on June 8 so seniors across the state unable to attend an in-person event can still celebrate among their school administrators, staff, teachers and family members.
