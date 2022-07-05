ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Guess Who Artist reunited with guitar after 46 years

By Elizabeth Palmer
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44psME_0gUlxlKC00

TOKYO, Japan (CBS News) — In 1979, the guitar that Randy Bachman used to write “American Woman” and a string of others was stolen from his hotel room, which haunted him for 46 years.

After waiting 46 years, Bachman finally got to play his guitar again thanks to an intrepid fan that tracked it down in Japan.

William Long decided to start searching online for the stolen guitar during the pandemic from his Vancouver home. That eventually lead him to Bachman’s guitar in a vintage guitar shop in Tokyo.

Bachman’s orange 1957 Gretsch guitar was probably sold in a bulk purchase of guitars from the United States, according to the store owner. The guitar though had been sold to a Japanese singer Takeshi.

Griner sends letter to President Biden pleading for his help

Last week at the Canadian Embassy’s theater in Tokyo, Bachman was finally reunited with his guitar after Takeshi offered to give it back.

“It took a while to sink in,” Bachman said.

Takeshi didn’t leave empty-handed though, Bachman gave him the guitars twin, which was built the same week as his, then two dual performed together.

While Bachman is with his guitar now, when it was first stolen from him, he was in rough shape. He said he didn’t sleep for about a week and was just crying and mourning over his loss.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“It was the end of my life at that time,” Bachman said. “Because I’d written six Guess Who million sellers and six BTO million and played them with that guitar.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Police: Altoona man pushes toddler in stroller down roadway

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old man is behind bars after police were told he was pushing a baby stroller in the center of 6th Avenue before leading officers on a brief pursuit. Altoona police were called to the 1000 block of 6th Avenue for a report of a man, later identified as Jaleel […]
ALTOONA, PA
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Bachman
American Songwriter

The Bacon Brothers Lean on Family Chemistry for New EP ‘Erato’

The first song Kevin Bacon wrote used the first three chords he learned on guitar. Ever since, partnering with his brother Michael, in the band The Bacon Brothers, Kevin has been growing, learning, and maturing as a songwriter. For someone who reads scripts all the time, Kevin never much considered himself a “writer,” indeed such is the case of many burgeoning artists—it can be hard to own that which you aspire to be, even if you’re there already. But now, some few decades into their partnership, the Bacon Brothers are making excellent music together—even if they’re never sure if or where the next song might come from. Part-unspeakable chemistry, part-tension through creativity, the duo is set to release its latest album, an EP called Erato, on July 8, which demonstrates how far they’ve come together and gives a window into perhaps the next generation of Bacon boys making music for the world.
MUSIC
Mental_Floss

How Peter Gabriel's "Solsbury Hill" Inadvertently Became a Hollywood Soundtrack Staple

Certain songs have transformative powers, and Peter Gabriel’s “Solsbury Hill” is definitely one of them. This became clear in 2005, when film editor Robert Ryang used the 1977 classic rock staple in his re-cut trailer for the classic 1980 horror film The Shining. Ryang cleverly paired director Stanley Kubrick’s chilling visuals with Gabriel’s bouncy and bucolic folk-rock ditty, and just like that, a terrifying psychological drama became a lighthearted rom-com about a dad with writer’s block. The video went viral, spawning tons of imitations.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vintage Guitar#Cbs News#Japanese#The Canadian Embassy#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

20-mile chase ends with crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A 20-year-old was placed in Jefferson County prison after state police said he led them on a 20-mile chase. Logan Wells, 20, of Indiana, Pa., was driving an Eclipse Spyder on Route 36 when police attempted to stop him on July 2 at around 6:54 p.m. Wells led police on the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Motorcycle vs tractor-trailer leaves one dead in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was pronounced dead after crashing a motorcycle into a tractor-trailer before hitting another tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. The crash happened on June 29, just before 3:45 p.m. near mile marker 107 in Union Township. Amy Freeman, 59, from Salem, New Hampshire, was traveling on I-80 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County man accused of abusing 5-year-old

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after a welfare check revealed a 5-year-old had been assaulted. Zachary Eppley, 25, of Jennerstown, is being accused of causing several injuries to a child on July 2, according to charges filed by Somerset Borough police. Officers who responded noted the child was bleeding from […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
Place
Vancouver, CA
WTAJ

Tyrone man accused of threatening two women over a dog

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he threatened to kill two women, and himself, unless he got his dog back. Tyrone police were called to a home on Washington Avenue on July 2 at around 11:25 a.m., for reports of 38-year-old Michael Holden threatening to kill a […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

High-speed chase in Altoona sends two to UPMC, driver to jail

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A reported argument over heroin use led to a high-speed chase with Altoona police that saw two innocent bystanders sent to UPMC and the driver they were chasing sent to jail. Altoona police were called to a home on W. 14th Avenue Tuesday, July 5 at around 5:30 p.m. for a […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man arrested for aggravated assault

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested for aggravated assault after causing a disturbance outside of a home, according to police. On July 4, officers were called to the 500 block of Bell Ave. for a report of a man yelling at neighbors in the area for approximately 20 minutes. Upon arrival, police […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Hit & run leads to slew of drugs in Saxton woman’s backpack

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saxton woman is facing charges after state police in Hollidaysburg and Huntingdon got involved in a hit and run investigation, according to court documents. At around 4:15 p.m. state police out of Hollidaysburg were investigating a crash where witnesses said a woman in white pants with a brown bag […]
SAXTON, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Game Commission urges hunters to support ending “pink envelopes”

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking hunters to support a bill that would make it easier to obtain an antlerless deer license. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over-the-counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Woman accused of causing severe damage to sheriff’s car

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is in jail on a felony charge after police said they caught her damaging a Somerset County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. On July 3, police received multiple calls that 37-year-old Justin Lee Manly, also known as Samantha Manly, was causing extensive damage to a sheriff’s patrol car by throwing […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy