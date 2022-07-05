Heat Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Ida, O'Brien, Plymouth, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 03:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Montgomery; Page; Pottawattamie; Shelby FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Iowa and Nebraska, including the following counties, in Iowa, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby. In Nebraska, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton and Washington. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - In addition to the heavy rain threat this morning, the potential for heavy rain continues through early evening as new storms develop this afternoon.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO